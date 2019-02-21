Essentially, the cheese that goes into the fondue is a protein gel that encases globules of fat. As the cheese melts, the gel network shrinks and collapses, releasing the fats. Adding wine to make up 30 to 40 percent of the weight, especially if it's dry with a low pH, introduces both water and ethanol into the cheese, dispersing the proteins and emulsifying the fat globules. By adding a starch made from potatoes, maize, or carrageenan amounting to three percent of total weight prevents the proteins, water, and fats from separating. As it gelatinizes, the starch also increases the viscosity.