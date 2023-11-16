© 2023 New Atlas
Science

The most accurate and detailed plant zone map ever has been released

By Bronwyn Thompson
November 16, 2023
The most accurate and detailed plant zone map ever has been released
The updated map has new data and more detail to help you save time and money in the garden
The updated map has new data and more detail to help you save time and money in the garden
View 2 Images
The updated map has new data and more detail to help you save time and money in the garden
1/2
The updated map has new data and more detail to help you save time and money in the garden
This colorful map contains decades' worth of climate and seasonal data to give your green thumb a hand
2/2
This colorful map contains decades' worth of climate and seasonal data to give your green thumb a hand

It’s taken more than a decade, but the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has finally released an updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map that spans the nation and the territory of Puerto Rico in such detail that gardeners can now zoom right into their local areas.

This map is used by around 80 million growers to work out what plants have the best chance in the garden, with sellers such as nurseries adopting the zone code to help people find the right fits.

The update is well overdue, with many changes across 11 years. Aside from geographic information system (GIS) technological advancements, the 2023 map features data taken from a 30-year period between 1991 and 2020. For around half of the country, it reveals a warmer environment compared to the previous data points from 1976 to 2005.

"Overall, the 2023 map is about 2.5 degrees warmer than the 2012 map across the conterminous United States," said lead author Christopher Daly, director of the PRISM Climate Group. "This translated into about half of the country shifting to a warmer 5-degree half zone, and half remaining in the same half zone. The central plains and Midwest generally warmed the most, with the southwestern US warming very little."

This colorful map contains decades' worth of climate and seasonal data to give your green thumb a hand
This colorful map contains decades' worth of climate and seasonal data to give your green thumb a hand

The interactive map, developed by PRISM Climate Group at Oregon State University and the Agricultural Research Service, is the most accurate and detailed the USDA has ever released.

Gathering data from 13,412 weather stations, almost twice as many as in 2012 (7,983), the USDA used 30-year averages (1991-2020) to find the lowest annual winter temperatures at as many locations as possible.

Low temperatures during winter are a ‘tipping point’ guide for gardeners, showing that this is the critical point at which a plant needs to have a likely chance of enduring.

"The addition of many new stations and more sophisticated mapping techniques using the latest PRISM technology led to a more accurate and detailed Plant Hardiness Zone Map but also produced localized changes that are not climate-related," said Daly.

There are 13 zones on the new US map, each with a 10 °F range. The zones have been divvied up further, with each one split in two, for a more precise 5 °F range. So plants marked ‘a’ will have a 5 °F warmer range than ones labeled ‘b’ within the same number zone.

Essentially, each zone details the lowest to highest cold a plant can withstand. Gardeners then use these zones to choose plants based on a temperature spectrum. For example, if a plant suits zones three to seven, it can survive some cold but not extreme periods of low temperatures. This also means that such a plant would need some chill time but would not fare well in the desert.

However, the USDA insists that if your hardiness zone has changed, you do not need to start removing plants that fall outside of the parameters; anything that has grown well, will most likely continue to thrive. It also points out that microclimates can alter the temperature brackets further, so in these areas it suggests using the map as an informed guide rather than a rule.

Some 80 million American green thumbs use the Plant Hardiness Map. In addition, the USDA Risk Management Agency follows it to set crop insurance standards, and scientists also incorporate it into research when investigating areas such as the spread of introduced species and insects.

Source: Oregon State University

Tags

ScienceAgricultureGardenClimate CrisisVegetablesPlantsOregon State UniversityAgriculture
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!