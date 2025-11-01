Tectonic plates colliding may influence Pacific Northwest seismic risk

For decades, the end-stage life of a subduction zone existed only in theory. Now, for the first time in geologic history, scientists are bearing witness to the Juan de Fuca Plate tearing apart and slowly losing its connection to the upper mantle. This is the first clear glimpse of what happens when one of Earth’s most powerful engines begins to wind down.

The discovery comes from a new seismic reflection imaging survey led by Brandon Shuck, a geophysicist at Louisiana State University, and Suzanne Carbotte of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. The survey peeled back the crust-like pages in a book, revealing a tectonic boundary in the midst of disintegration.

When two tectonic plates collide, one of those plates tends to slide underneath the other. This process creates what scientists have long called a "subduction zone." Unsurprisingly, areas around subduction zones are often geologically volatile; earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and other powerful phenomena are common.

This new work, published in Science Advances, mapped the seafloor off Vancouver Island in unprecedented detail: imaging faults, folds, and deep structural breaks in the plate as it bends beneath North America. The seismic data were collected during the 2021 Cascadia Seismic Imaging Experiment (CASIE21) aboard the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory’s research vessel called Marcus G. Langseth.

Led by Carbotte, the team towed a 15-km (9.3-mile) array of underwater receivers while firing controlled sound pulses into the crust. The result: a set of crisp images that cut thousands of meters into the subsurface, revealing the plate literally snapping and peeling away. Until now, geologists could only speculate about what forces drive a subduction zone’s final decline.

“Getting a subduction zone started is like trying to push a train uphill – it takes a huge effort,” said Shuck. “But once it's moving, it's like the train is racing downhill, impossible to stop. Ending it requires something dramatic – basically, a train wreck.”

Breaks that Change the Rules

What makes this discovery remarkable isn’t just that it’s happening, but what it reveals. For years, researchers have debated how a subduction zone ends, i.e., whether the descending plate tears loose or thins into the mantle. Armed with the results of the seismic study, the team now has proof of the plates tearing apart. But rather than breaking suddenly in one catastrophic motion, as previously thought, the study confirmed that the breakup is happening in stages referred to as “piecewise” termination.

“This is the first time we have a clear picture of a subduction zone caught in the act of dying,” said Shuck. “Rather than shutting down all at once, the plate is ripping apart piece by piece, creating smaller microplates and new boundaries. So instead of a big train wreck, it’s like watching a train slowly derail, one car at a time.”

The team's work bridges a gap between theory and geology’s living machinery, offering a rare look at how tectonic boundaries redraw themselves when an ancient engine runs down. Understanding that process could help scientists trace how mountain ranges, volcanic arcs, and even continents evolve once the driving force beneath them weakens.

And the work is only beginning. The images captured off Vancouver Island not only open a window into how tectonic systems wind down, but how it impacts seismic activity. Future surveys will extend deeper into the mantle to see how far the tear extends and how it might restructure the crust above.

Co-author Suzanne Carbotte notes that scientists have long waited for this kind of evidence to confirm or reject existing theories about tectonic plates’ life and death. “But we haven’t previously had such a clear picture of the process in action,” she said. “These new findings help us better understand the life cycle of the tectonic plates that shape Earth.”

Refining Models that Protect Us

For people living along the Pacific Northwest coast, myself included, the news isn’t cause for alarm. No need for locals to panic stockpile canned beans and toilet paper. This process is geologic, the changes happen over millions of years far below our feet and far outside any human timeframe.

What does change, however, is our grasp of the system as a whole. If a subduction zone can weaken and fragment, that knowledge reshapes how geologists model hazards such as earthquakes and tsunamis.

Looking ahead, the team is examining whether future earthquakes could rupture across these internal tears, or whether those structures can steer seismic energy as it propagates. The findings could help sharpen hazard models used to study how structural complexity influences rupture paths. It’s a small but important step toward fully mapping how subduction zones evolve in real time.

This study was published in the Journal Science Advances.

Source: Louisiana State University

