The auction rounds at Scottsdale, Paris, Amelia Island and Monterey are more than just automotive auction venues; they are the most logical outlets for collectible toys for big boys and their offspring.







We're still compiling our report of the results of the combined auctions of Silvers, Gooding & Company, Bonhams, RM-Sothebys, Barrett-Jackson, Worldwide and Russo & Steele which took place over the last few days but this year we saw enough children's toys of elite quality to make it worth putting together a top 20 toys for the children of the patrons of these events.

All these toys sold in the last few days, with a high price of $557,750 for a superb playground carousel made by the famous Wilhelm Hennecke.

Our full automotive report will be published later today, but for now, here's an awesome little boys toys listing from Scottsdale.

20 | $4,025 | 1930s Children's Barber Shop Chair

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

A period piece of exquisite quality with unmarked porcelain and detailed soft leatherwork plus hydraulic height adjustment that works flawlessly.

19 | $4,255 | 1974 Mickey Rupp VW Herbie "The Love Bug"

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



Built by the famous Mickey Rupp for promoting the theatrical release of the sequel to 1968 blockbuster The Love Bug, this car was produced for Herbie Rides Again in 1974, and is a fully operational go-kart is fully restored to original new condition and runs perfectly.

18 | $4,600 | 1965 Jolly Roger Deluxe speedboat pedal car

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

One of the most desirable and valuable of collectible pedal cars, this fully-restored 1965 Jolly Roger Deluxe speedboat pedal car was manufactured by Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company of Cleveland, Ohio.

16 | $5,175 | "Baby Tusko" coin-operated kiddie ride

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



The kiddie ride was invented during the Great Depression by James Otto Hahs of Missouri and was conceived as a Christmas present for his children. He soon realized the commercial potential of his invention as a coin-operated amusement ride for children and Kiddie Rides grew in popularity to the point where they were inside every supermarket, arcade and mall. In 1953, Billboard magazine called kiddie rides, "1953's fastest growing business." From that same year, comes this fully-restored coin-operated "Baby Tusko" Kiddie Ride.

16 | $5,175 | 1960 Ford Earth Mover pedal car by Murray

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



Another from Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company of Cleveland, Ohio, this 1960 Ford Earth Mover with Playload Dump is quite rare and sold for $5,175.

14 | $6,555 | 1929 Mack Playboy Dump Truck by Steelcraft

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

Steelcraft Pedal Cars is one of the brand names produced by Murray Ohio Company, and this remarkable 89-year-old toy is an example of the quality and durability of the company's products. Fully restored, it should be noted that "playboy" was a commonly used term with an entirely different association in 1929 when this children's truck was produced. The adult magazine of the same name was first produced in 1953.

14 | $6,555 | 1955 Atomic Missile pedal car by Murray

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



Only one allied aircraft with a jet engine flew into combat in WW2 but by the early 1950s, the jet engine was the height of technological capability. Similarly, the atomic age that had also dawned during the great conflict was foremost in the minds of the American public. Rare, fully-restored and powered by human beings, this Atomic Missile Pedal Car by Murray is a sign of the times in many ways.

13 | $8,625 | Roy Rogers "Ride Trigger" coin-operated kiddy ride

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



From the heyday of the Kiddie Ride comes this coin-operated Roy Rogers "Ride Trigger" produced in the mid-1950s. This ride would unquestionably have been the most popular of them all. Rogers was one of the most influential performers in American history, first as a very successful and respected musician, then as an action hero on radio, television and in more than 100 movies, who fell into acting and became one of the most prolific and loved actors of all-time ... and Trigger, his horse, was with him through them all. Trigger was the national pet during this time, and many a tear would have been shed persuading mum to let junior have a ride on Trigger.

The Roy Rogers Show show ran for nine years on radio before becoming a smash hit on television from 1951 through 1957, and Roy Rogers merchandising was bigger than Disney during this period.

12 | $10,200 | Ferrari 640 F1-89 Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

The Ferrari 640 was the 1989 Ferrari F1 car and Britain's Nigel Mansell wore number 2 that year in his first season with the Italian team. This car is therefore modeled after Mansell's F1 car and features a 43 cc engine capable of taking the car to 15 mph. Other features include a carbon-fiber floor pan, a removable body and a quick-release steering wheel.

11 | $10,810 | 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air Bicycle with sidecar

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

We can find no literature whatsoever on this bicycle, but it is reportedly a J. C. Higgins bicycle that has been customized with a sidecar added in the style of the 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air.

10 | $18,000 | Shelby 289 Cobra Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

This children's car is powered by a 110 cc engine, steel chassis, fiberglass body and has a reported top speed of 40 mph. The car features fully independent suspension, front and rear disc brakes, working headlights, horn, and electric starter.



9 | $19,040 | 1970 Mickey Thompson Mini Dragster

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

Racing legend Mickey Thompson designed and built this Mini Dragster, which he can be seen demonstrating in the inset shot. The dragster pulls spectacular wheelies, thanks to the driver's seat being positioned over the rear axle, so although the moderately powered 3 hp Tecumseh engine is only capable of 20 mph, the driver can lean back and balance the car indefinitely on the rear wheels. Approximately 180 dragsters were built by Thompson, and they were sold to a string of celebrities including Mario Andretti and Paul Newman.



8 | $20,400 | Porsche 936 Junior Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

A 1:2 scale Porsche 936, this car is a genuine Porsche manufactured replica of the 1981 Le Mans-winning Porsche 936 sports-racing prototype driven by Derek Bell and Jackie Ickx. The real race car was sponsored by Christian Dior men's fragrance "Jules," and between 50 and 100 such replicas were made by Porsche using a single-cylinder 206cc Briggs & Stratton four stroke engine producing 5 horsepower and giving a top speed of 48 mph!

The fiberglass car has an electric start, two-speed gearbox with reverse gear, pneumatic tires, 12-volt electrics, alternator, four-wheel suspension, hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear, 2-piece alloy wheels, disc brakes, lights, flashers, leather seat, and an adjustable rear spoiler. Both Ickx and Bell were given their own replicas and when Derek Bell's replica went to auction a few years ago, it fetched $27,536 at Bonham's Goodwood Festival of Speed sale.

7 | $21,000 | Jaguar E-Type Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

Not much info on this car other than it is styled after the Jaguar E-Type roadster, has a 43-cc engine, a top speed of 15 mph, working headlights and a carbon fiber floor pan.

6 | $25,200 | Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

The legendary Mille Miglia road race from Brescia to Rome and back started in 1927 and continued until the mid-fifties. The record for the 1,000 mile journey was set in 1955 when Stirling Moss drove the journey in 10 hours, seven minutes and 48 seconds at an average speed of 97.96 mph in the fabled Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, beating the similar car of Juan Manual Fangio into second place.



Many consider the win to be the best in the spectacular career of Moss, with the race well chronicled by his navigator that day, British journalist Denis Jenkinson. The full story of that race can be found here, but suffice to say, the 722 number signifies the starting time of Moss and Jenkinson at Brescia that morning of May 1, 1955.

5 | $30,500 | Aston Martin DB5

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

This silver Aston Martin DB5 replica has a non-rotating 007 number plate, a 110 cc, single-cylinder engine, a fiberglass body, and is reportedly capable of speeds of up to 40 mph. It features sophisticated steering, a fully independent suspension, front and rear disc brakes, and a three-speed, semi-automatic transmission with reverse.

4 | $36,000 | Ferrari 250 GT California Spider Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

This Ferrari 250 GT California Spider replica children's car appears to have been built on the same mechanical basis as the Jaguar XK 120, Aston Martin DB5 and Shelby 289 Cobra cars in this list and we suspect they were originally built by Harrington Group.

2 | $40,800 - Jaguar XK 120 Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link

Probably built by Harrington Group, this Jaguar XK 120 children's car appears to use the same base vehicle as the Ferrari 250 GT California Spider, Aston Martin DB5 and Shelby 289 Cobra replicas on this list.

2 | $40,800 | Shelby 427 Cobra Children's Car

RM-Sothebys, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link



This car is simply exquisite in its detail and if anyone can track down where it was manufactured, and if they still make them, we'd be keen to write them up and promote their sublime quality. If you are thinking about buying a car such as this, may we suggest you check out the detailed images in the RM-Sotheby's auction page. Really a treat!

1 | $557,750 | 1957 Playground Carousel by Wilhelm Hennecke

Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale, January, 2018 | Auction Link