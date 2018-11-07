Its two 350 W electric motors are reported capable of getting the rider up to 15 mph from a standing start in 5 seconds. The Screecher has a 20 mile motor-only range, but that can be extended using the five available pedal assist modes, and the 100 W solar panel up top is claimed to charge up the 48 V/12.8 Ah Li-ion battery in four hours, though this seems a tad optimistic. It can be plugged into the mains when the sun isn't shining and regen braking might eke a little more range out of the battery.

