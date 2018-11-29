The hypothesis following on from this research is that by understanding how light sensed by the eye can help set our circadian rhythm, we can hopefully produce treatments for a huge variety of disorders. If light from our digital screens is artificially overstimulating melanopsin and disrupting our circadian rhythm, maybe this mechanism can be interrupted using drugs. Or maybe some people suffering from insomnia could have their circadian clocks chemically reset by triggering this mechanism. Panda and the research team at Salk will be turning their focus towards these questions for the next stages of their work.