With an electric plane capable of traveling 1,000 km (620 mi) on each charge, you'd be capable of hopping between some pretty exotic destinations. A trip from London to Paris would leave you with battery to spare, as would flying from Paris to Barcelona. After a battery swap in the Catalonian capital, you could make it to Lisbon in Portugal, or even Florence in Italy if the mood strikes. This kind of emission-free air travel might sound like an environmentalist's pipe dream, but these distances, if not the destinations, are firmly in the sights of electric aircraft builders gearing up for test flights in the next few years.