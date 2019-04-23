From most of a jaw, parts of a skull and some bits of skeleton, the researchers were able to identify and name a species new to science: Simbakumba (Swahili for "big lion") Kutokaafrika ("from Africa"). These huge carnivores stood more than five feet (1.5 m) tall on four legs, weighed anywhere up to 3,300 lb (1,500 kg), and were one of the final examples of a family of mammalian carnivores called hyaenodonts that were Africa's apex predators for about 45 million years.