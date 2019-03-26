"For me drones are an incredible film making tool that help me to further share the ideologies behind my work through new and unique perspectives," says Raadik. "Instead of staying put in one place, my life stories are being told through accumulating explorations of new places with my Inspire 2. Passions for film making, testing physical limits and exploring new locations are all heavily influential factors behind my work. And I hope everyone would find their own passion in life and stick to it."