SlingBoard brings paddleboarding to dry landView gallery - 5 images
John Wink, the creator of SlingBoard, says that his big-wheeled roller combines all the best bits of paddleboarding, skateboarding and mountain biking. Essentially a longboard with a widened deck and a special pole for propulsion, the land paddler is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter.
The SlingBoard has the look of an all-terrain longboard, but with a deck that widens in the middle to accommodate a paddleboard-like stance. And riders can indeed push it along using a specially-designed paddle for dry land called the SlingStick. Its 12-inch air-filled tires afford some welcome stability and help smooth out some of the off-road bumps.
The land paddling hybrid has been in production for over a year, but a new version sporting a responsive quick trigger brake system and custom aluminum rims has just launched on Kickstarter.
Elsewhere, riders are treated to an oval-shaped center deck that dips down and curves out to 16 inches at its widest point, and a 16-inch wide wheelbase that's reported to make for a stable ride.
The updated SlingStick features a smaller and lighter rubber boot with enhanced tread and a dual chamber, spring-loaded pole that helps power the board along.
Its makers reckon that the SlingBoard offers a fun ride and a decent full body workout.
Pledges for a new SlingBoard and SlingStick combo start at US$299, but they're also being offered separately. Pledges for the SlingBoard 2.0 start at $199, while the SlingStick 2.0 comes in at $89. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December. The video below has more.
Sources: SlingBoarding, Kickstarter
