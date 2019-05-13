These pixels can be made fairly easily and cheaply, too. The gold can be coated in polymer by the vat, and then sprayed onto a flexible surface of just about any size. They're bright enough to be seen in sunlight, and interestingly, once a pixel is switched to a certain color, it holds that color until it's instructed to switch again. That makes them potentially very energy efficient – if a still image is frozen on the screen, for example, it's not using any energy.