Incorporating a standard hypodermic needle and parts from conventional syringes, it utilizes an integrated sensor to detect changes in applied pressure as its tip passes through different types of biological tissue, all of which have differing densities. After initially being "trained" on an organ such as the eye, it can subsequently determine exactly where its tip is within that organ – this is something that poses a challenge for humans, as they sometimes either under- or overshoot the target area.