The setup works a little like a bat's echolocation system, sending a 150-millisecond chirping sound into the ear, which is then picked up by the phone's microphone as it bounces back. Obstructions in the ear influence the returned signal and the app makes a decision on the likely presence of fluid behind the eardrum based on variations in the returned sound waves. The system requires no formal training, yet the researchers found its accuracy was on par with the professional acoustic reflectometry system it was being testing against.