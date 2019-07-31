One key aspect to Earth's liveability is its location. Our home planet orbits the Sun at exactly the right distance in the Habitable Zone (HZ), where surface temperatures are not too hot and not too cold for life to thrive. But distance isn't the only factor – previous studies have suggested that planets in the HZ could effectively freeze over if their orbits are too elliptical, they're too tilted on their axis, or other atmospheric and geological processes intervene. In these cases, the oceans would freeze all the way to the equator, creating a "snowball planet" effect and ruining the chances for whatever life may be there.