Sodium ions may not be quite as powerful a charge carrier as lithium, but they more than make up for that in their abundance and, as a result, cost. The anode material commonly used in lithium-ion batteries – graphite – is also cheap, but unfortunately it's not great at grabbing hold of sodium ions, which are larger than lithium ones. In the past, scientists have overcome this problem by carbonizing oak leaves, or stuffing the anode full of crumpled graphene balls.