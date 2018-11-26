Portable soldering iron grows into hot multi-toolView gallery - 6 images
Four years ago, Solarcycle's Isaac Porras launched on Kickstarter to raise production funds for a USB rechargeable soldering iron called the Solderdoodle. The design has now been revised for crafters and makers to pop in a special tip and use the Plus version as a hot multi-tool.
Developed as a cordless 3D finishing tool, soldering iron and burner for wood art, the Solderdoodle Plus comes with various snap in hot tips for cutting, scooping, digging and chiseling your chosen material. The kit comes with a tip removal tool so you can keep your fingers away from the hot end when swapping from chisel end to needle.
The prototype looks to have a similar 3D-printed body as the original Solderdoodle, but there's a touch-controlled adjustable power strip up top with LED status lights. Dimensions are given as 8.5 inches (21.6 cm) in length and 1.75 inches (4.4 cm) in diameter, with a weight of 5.3 oz (149 g).
Porras says that the hot end can get up to 572° F (300° C) in 15 seconds and the Plus will provide up to an hour of continuous heat per charge of its 7.2 V/2,000 mAh L-ion batteries. A sleep mode kicks in when the device hasn't been used for a while, and a low battery warning informs users when the hot multi-tool needs to be connected to a power source over USB.
The Solderdoodle Plus is expected to retail for US$194, with a set of seven tips coming in at $55. Before sales can begin, Porras is raising production funds on Kickstarter. Pledges for a hot multi-tool and seven tips start at $159 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December 2019. The video below has more.
Source: Kickstarter
