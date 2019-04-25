Gallery: The incredible overall winners of the 2019 Sony World Photography AwardsView gallery - 84 images
After a couple of months of slow reveals, the final overall winners of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced featuring a provocative array of images. The impressive assortment of winners in one of the world's largest photo competitions cover everything from moving photojournalism to impressionistic underwater photography.
The Sony World Photography Awards this year amassed a record-breaking 326,997 entries spanning 195 countries. The overall Photographer of the Year prize was selected from the 10 professional category winners, judged on a submitted series of between five and 10 images. Federico Borella took this year's big prize with a series of emotional images investigating the link between increased suicide rates amongst farmers in South India and global warming.
The Open Photographer of the Year, based on single image submissions, went to an incredible shot from Christy Lee Rogers. The gorgeous image above is titled Harmony and sees a stunning classical painterly composition created using surreal underwater photography techniques.
Other stunning highlights from this year's massive trove of winners include Stephan Zirwes' stylish geometric shots of public pools in Germany, Kieran Dodds' drone shots of Ethiopia's declining native forests (above), and Christian Vizl's beautiful black and white underwater portraits.
Take a look through our gallery for more winning and shortlisted highlights from this year's huge photo competition.
Source: Sony World Photography Awards
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more