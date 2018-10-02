"Today's music tools are so bad, that we don't use them as often as we should, ultimately making us worse musicians," said Soundbrenner's Florian Simmendinger. "Instead of using nothing or compromising with basic apps, you can now have the best professional tools always with you at the convenience of your wrist. Any place, any time. It's the first device that actually gets out of the way, instead of in the way between you and your music."

