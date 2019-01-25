As odd as it sounds, what you get is a fixed system without moving parts that can accept heat and pump out cold. The heat can come from anywhere – excess industrial heat or that coming out of a cruise ship motor are prime candidates, but like with a Stirling engine, the source isn't important and can just as easily be supplied by the Sun under the right conditions, using vacuum tube collectors. The cold can be used to cool whatever needs cooling, be it fresh produce, cold storage, or any number of industrial cooling purposes. Excess heat that can't be converted to cold is sent away to a water/glycol heat sink to be dispersed.