You probably know it as Mylar, but BoPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is a strong, chemically inert, impermeable, thermally stable, transparent (uncoated) or reflective (coated) polyester plastic.

It's utilized in applications such as flexible foil food wrappings and yogurt lids, product packaging and labels, thermal insulation (as with survival blankets and air ducts), balloons, the shells for Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic domes, and, of course, comic book bags for valuable vintage issues of The Fantastic Four and The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.

Developed in the 1950s by DuPont, Hoechst, and Imperial Chemical Industries, Mylar interested the US Air Force enough to use it for ultra-thin photographic film in U-2 spy flights, and excited NASA enough to use it for creating the 41.1-m (135-ft) Echo II balloon satellite.

But Mylar is also an insulator – hence its use in food packaging – and that’s one of two key reasons why it may be the future of lunar bases, given that the surface of the Moon can get as hot as 121 °C (250 °F) and as cold as -133 °C (-208 °F). The other key reason is its ability to withstand pressure.

In their ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces paper, senior author Igor Bargatin and his co-authors describe their innovative HyLIFS (hybrid layered insulating film stacks) use of Mylar film. Whereas most insulators (such as aerogels and multilayer insulation) can’t endure the constant squishing, jostling, and moving that constructing a Moon base would require, Mylar offers outstanding mechanical durability and superior thermal insulation.

Because of that dynamic duo, Bargatin’s team has stacked hundreds of aluminum-coated Mylar sheets for potential use in lunar habitations. Given that NASA has announced contracts for four new lunar landers, cargo landers , nuclear-powered PROMISE rovers and Pegasus rovers as part of its Moon Base program, the need for insulation has moved well beyond theoretical and into imperative.

“These stacks of Mylar can bend, withstand substantial compression and maintain their insulating performance, potentially allowing them to be packed, transported and survive rough treatment over many years of use,” says Bargatin, an associate professor in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics (MEAM) at the University of Pennsylvania.

So how does one construct HyLIFS? As first author Danielle R. Levin notes, slowly.

“At the moment, the process is very time-consuming. We use two pairs of tweezers and small weights to handle and stack the delicate films. Even breathing near the stack can send the layers flying,” says Levin, a doctoral graduate in chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania. During tests, the team used several thicknesses of Mylar film. To increase rigidity of the film, researchers applied extremely thin layer of aluminum oxide before stacking them.

Because the Moon has no atmosphere, Bargatin and Levin’s team needed to test how HyLIFS would behave in a vacuum. Even compressed (as an internal air pressure would squish a lunar building’s shell from the inside-out), the most promising experimental HyLIFS stacks remained flexible – and thus less subject to catastrophic collapse – while achieving thermal conductivity of superior vacuum insulators.

The scientists discovered that the particles manufacturers use to separate layers of Mylar also play a role in heat transfer Bargatin Lab

Mechanical testing was equally impressive, with the stacks delivering excellent thermal performance despite the laboratory’s most aggressive compression – around 20 megapascals, or around 91 kg (200 lb) of pressure onto the surface areas of a fingertip. “We were concerned about the material failing under such high compressive stress," says Levin. "But the stacks didn’t survive just one high stress cycle – they survived 10 in a row.”

Such durability is crucial not only for the construction and habitation of a Moon base, but for transporting its components to the lunar surface prior to assembly. “You could use these stacks to insulate a lunar habitation, but astronauts will inevitably have little accidents where they bump into them,” Bargatin explains. “When we’re talking about long-term habitation on the moon, it’s really important to have tough materials that can last long enough.”

Although current HyLIFS units are smaller than a postage stamp (about a single square centimeter), and difficult to manufacture because of manual cutting and stacking, some options already exist. One route for mass-production of square-meter-sized sections includes coating large rolls of Mylar and calibrating thickness prior to stacking. If that method proves successful, then not only lunar laboratories and homes could receive HyLIFS insulation, but lunar electronic systems, vehicles, and even spacesuits.

Source: University of Pennsylvania

