© 2020 New Atlas
Space

Airbus to continue work on ESA's Fetch Mars rover

By David Szondy
June 16, 2020
Airbus to continue work on ESA...
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover approaching a sample tube for pickup
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover approaching a sample tube for pickup
View 4 Images
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover approaching a sample tube for pickup
1/4
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover approaching a sample tube for pickup
Mars sample return infographic
2/4
Mars sample return infographic
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover and the NASA Mars lander
3/4
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover and the NASA Mars lander
The Sample Fetch Rover and a Fiat 500 for scale
4/4
The Sample Fetch Rover and a Fiat 500 for scale
View gallery - 4 images

ESA has awarded a contract to Airbus Defence and Space to go ahead on the next phase to develop the advanced Sample Fetch Rover. The Advanced B2 study contract will allow Airbus in Stevenage, UK to continue work on the rover that will collect Martian rock and soil samples for return to Earth.

Currently, NASA is preparing to launch the space agency's Perseverance Mars rover, which is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral on July 20, 2020 atop an Atlas V rocket. Building on the success of the Curiosity rover mission, Perseverance will be the first mission to directly look for signs of current or past life on the Red Planet since the Viking missions that landed in 1976.

In addition, Perseverance will be the first mission ever to collect samples for return to Earth for proper examination. However, the rover won't be doing the return bit itself. Instead, it will seal drill samples in special metal tubes, which it will leave behind itself rather like Hansel and Gretel without the gingerbread house business.

Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover and the NASA Mars lander
Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover and the NASA Mars lander

Launching with a NASA landing craft in 2026 for a 2028 landing, Fetch will, as the name implies, be the next step in the return process. About the size of a compact car, Fetch will be smaller than Perseverance and roll along on four large wheels rather than six small ones. According to Airbus, this will make the rover less complex, faster and less likely to get stuck in the Martian sands.

Once on the surface of the Red Planet, Fetch will travel an average of 200 m (660 ft) a day for six months as it follows the path of Perseverance. As it does so, computer vision algorithms will seek the 43 sample tubes left by Perseverance and the robotic arm will collect up to 36 of these and place them in a special sample canister.

Fetch will then rendezvous with the lander, where a second robotic arm will remove the sample canister from the rover and transfer it to the Mars Ascent Vehicle. This will launch into Mars orbit, where it will rendezvous with ESA's Earth Return Orbiter, which will bring the samples back to Earth for a landing in Utah in 2031.

The initial phase of the Fetch program began at Stevenage in July 2018 with Airbus developing the algorithms and the robotic arm for grasping the sample tubes. As NASA progresses on its Mars lander, the rover's engineering requirements have had to be modified, especially in terms of its locomotion system.

Source: ESA

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

SpaceESANASAMarsMars 2020
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More