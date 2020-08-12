© 2020 New Atlas
Space

Arecibo Observatory damaged in accident, operations suspended

By Michael Irving
August 11, 2020
Arecibo Observatory damaged in...
The damage caused to the Arecibo Observatory by a broken cable
The damage caused to the Arecibo Observatory by a broken cable
View 1 Image
The damage caused to the Arecibo Observatory by a broken cable
1/1
The damage caused to the Arecibo Observatory by a broken cable

Science operations have been suspended at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico after the radio telescope was damaged on Monday August 10. An auxiliary cable supporting a platform appears to have snapped and fallen, damaging the dish.

Reports say that the cable broke at around 2:45 am, and it then fell onto the reflector dish, creating a gash 100 ft (30 m) long and damaging up to eight panels in the Gregorian Dome. The platform it was supporting has also been twisted, making it inaccessible.

For now, it remains unclear why the cable broke and operations have been suspended at the observatory until it can be repaired.

“We have a team of experts assessing the situation,” says Francisco Cordova, director of Arecibo Observatory. “Our focus is assuring the safety of our staff, protecting the facilities and equipment, and restoring the facility to full operations as soon as possible, so it can continue to assist scientists around the world.”

This isn’t the first time the telescope has suffered setbacks like this. In 2017 Arecibo was damaged in Hurricane Maria, which took the facility offline for a few days and forced it to work at reduced capability for a few months.

The Arecibo Observatory is regularly used to track near-Earth asteroids, investigate radio sources, and occasionally beam messages out to any aliens that might be listening.

Source: University of Central Florida

Tags

SpaceObservatoryUniversity of Central FloridaTelescopeRadio
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More