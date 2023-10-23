© 2023 New Atlas
Space

Gorgeous video imagines doomed Soviet-era hydrofoiling shuttle launch

By Loz Blain
October 22, 2023
Gorgeous video imagines doomed Soviet-era hydrofoiling shuttle launch
The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros launch system would have launched a carrier plane off the back of a hydrofoiling barge. Rendered here by YouTuber Hazegrayart
The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros launch system would have launched a carrier plane off the back of a hydrofoiling barge. Rendered here by YouTuber Hazegrayart
View 3 Images
The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros launch system would have launched a carrier plane off the back of a hydrofoiling barge. Rendered here by YouTuber Hazegrayart
1/3
The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros launch system would have launched a carrier plane off the back of a hydrofoiling barge. Rendered here by YouTuber Hazegrayart
The carrier plane would fire its rockets, accelerating the hydrofoiling barge up to 180 km/h
2/3
The carrier plane would fire its rockets, accelerating the hydrofoiling barge up to 180 km/h
At sufficient speed, the carrier plane would lift off and take the shuttle up to high-altitude for a second stage separation
3/3
At sufficient speed, the carrier plane would lift off and take the shuttle up to high-altitude for a second stage separation
View gallery - 3 images

The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros launch system, proposed in 1974, would have launched a Soviet space shuttle on the back of a carrier spaceplane, launched off the back of a hydrofoiling barge. It never happened, but here's what it would've looked like.

YouTube channel "Hazegrayart" has created more than 100 beautifully-rendered videos imagining the launch or operation of some of the weirdest aircraft and spacecraft ever proposed in reality or science fiction.

The channel's latest video envisions a Soviet-era space shuttle launch proposal put together by aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, known for its jet fighters, and hydrofoil/ground-effect vehicle specialist Rostislav Alexeyev, probably best known as chief designer of the Caspian Sea Monster ekranoplan prototype.

The Alexeyev/Sukhoi Albatros, according to Astronautix, was a three-stage shuttle launch system capable of sending a space shuttle skyward without the need for a launchpad or even a runway. All stages would be recoverable and re-usable.

Proposed in 1974, the system's base was a 70-m (229-ft), 2,000-tonne hydrofoiling barge called the "Albatros Momentum Block." On its back would sit the 91-m (298-ft) delta wing Albatros Carrier Aircraft weighing 1,250 tonnes fully fueled and boasting a liquid oxygen/liquid hydrogen rocket capable of producing 7.84 million kN (1,762,500 lbf) of thrust.

The carrier plane would fire its rockets, accelerating the hydrofoiling barge up to 180 km/h
The carrier plane would fire its rockets, accelerating the hydrofoiling barge up to 180 km/h

And on the back of that would sit the much smaller 49-m (160-ft) Albatros Raketoplan space shuttle, weighing just 320 tonnes fully fueled and with its own 1.96-million-kN (440,620-lbf) rocket.

The plan called for the second-stage carrier aircraft to fire its rockets, replenishing its fuel on the move from a 180-tonne reserve in the barge. This would accelerate the barge to hydrofoiling speed, at which point the drag would be greatly reduced, and the barge would then reach a launch speed around 180 km/h (112 mph), less than two minutes after the rockets were fired.

At sufficient speed, the carrier plane would lift off and take the shuttle up to high-altitude for a second stage separation
At sufficient speed, the carrier plane would lift off and take the shuttle up to high-altitude for a second stage separation

At this point, there would be sufficient lift under the wings of the carrier aircraft for liftoff, at which point it would blast the shuttle up to high altitude before it separated and continued toward orbit under its own rocket power, with the carrier aircraft gliding back down to Earth and landing.

This remarkably weird proposal was never signed off on – just as well, because, as Alexeyev should have been aware, hydrofoiling becomes an extremely dicey business above about 113 km/h (70 mph). At this kind of speed, the low-pressure zone over the "wing" of the hydrofoils drops to a pressure low enough that the water begins to boil.

This is known as cavitation, and creates pockets of vapor in the water, which collapse when the pressure normalizes, causing shockwaves. High-speed cavitation can bend, damage and fatigue hydrofoils – probably not ideal when you're carrying priceless space shuttles and launch vehicles on top.

Still, enjoy Hazegrayart's rendering of this launch procedure below.

Unconventional Liftoffs: The Hydrofoil Albatros Rocket

Source: Hazegrayart

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

SpaceRussiaSpace ShuttleLaunch VehiclesLaunch
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!