© 2020 New Atlas
Space

Japan's manned lunar rover gets an official nickname

By David Szondy
August 29, 2020
Japan's manned lunar rover get...
Artist's concept of the JASA/Toyota lunar rover
Artist's concept of the JASA/Toyota lunar rover
View 0 Images

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota Motor Corporation have released the official nickname for their manned pressurized, long-range lunar rover that is powered by fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology. It's been dubbed the Lunar Cruiser.

If humans are wanting to establish a permanent manned presence on the Moon, it will require more than building rockets, robotic rovers, and landers. It will also require the development of surface transports that are capable of carrying out the same jobs as their terrestrial counterparts to support a new lunar society.

Since June 13, 2019, JAXA and Toyota have been working together as part of "Team Japan" to develop a pressurized rover to be deployed within the next decade. With a range of 10,000 km (6,200 mi) thanks to a fuel cell/solar power system, the manned rover would be about the size of two minibuses and carry two passengers, or up to four in an emergency. By using a combination of fuel cell and solar panels, the Cruiser can recycle water back into hydrogen to increase the driving range.

According to JAXA, the name Lunar Cruiser was derived from Toyota's Land Cruiser SUV line and was chosen because of its familiarity to both developers and the general public.

Currently, the partners are using computer simulations to test the vehicle's power and heat dissipation performance while driving, as well as virtual reality and full-scale mock-ups to design the interior layout. In addition, they are manufacturing components for testing with a particular emphasis on the manufacture of prototype lunar tires.

As part of a larger effort, JAXA and Toyota are also discussing how the Lunar Cruiser and similar vehicles might one day help to establish a surface society on the Moon in the coming years.

Source: JAXA

Tags

SpaceJAXAToyotaMoonLunar
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More