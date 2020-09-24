MoonRanger robotic rover will seek out water on the Moon

NASA has awarded a contract to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and Astrobotic to complete development and build an autonomous Moon rover as a technology demonstrator and water prospector. Slated to launch as early as next year, the robotic explorer called MoonRanger will be sent to one of the lunar polar regions to seek out ice and caves.

As NASA ramps up its Artemis program to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, a major part of the endeavor will be a thorough exploration of the surface and prospecting for vital resources, including water ice. Since it is not feasible for astronauts to carry out such tasks, NASA is turning its attention to deploying an array of small, simple robots that can operate for one week on the Moon before the dark and cold of the lunar night damages their electronics.

MoonRanger could land on the Moon as early as 2021 Astrobotic

The MoonRanger project is being led by William “Red” Whittaker, director of the CMU's Field Robotics Center. This is the third lunar research mission awarded to Whittaker by NASA since June of this year.

The new rover will be about the size of a suitcase and weigh roughly 24 lb (11 kg), though it will be very fast as rovers go and enjoy a high degree of autonomy as it makes detailed 3D maps of the lunar terrain. Because the MoonRanger is too small to send radio signals directly to Earth it will gather data independently and then upload it to the Astrobotic lander, which will deliver the rover to the surface. The lander will then relay the data to mission control.

"This latest NASA award to develop MoonRanger for a mission to the Moon is another example of how Astrobotic is the world leader in lunar logistics,” says John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic, a CMU spinoff. "Our lander and rover capabilities are designed to deliver our customers to the Moon and allow them to carry out meaningful, low-cost activities for science, exploration and commerce."

The animation below is a simulation of the MoonRanger in action.

MoonRanger

Source: Carnegie Mellon University