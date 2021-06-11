© 2021 New Atlas
Space

Perseverance rover begins first science mission in Mars' Jezero Crater

By Nick Lavars
June 10, 2021
Perseverance rover begins firs...
The view from the Perseverance rover looking toward the Seitah geologic unit
The view from the Perseverance rover looking toward the Seitah geologic unit
View 3 Images
The view from the Perseverance rover looking toward the Seitah geologic unit
1/3
The view from the Perseverance rover looking toward the Seitah geologic unit
A map detailing the road trip ahead for the Mars Perseverance Rover
2/3
A map detailing the road trip ahead for the Mars Perseverance Rover
The Perseverance rover parked on Mars
3/3
The Perseverance rover parked on Mars
View gallery - 3 images

After a pretty eventful start to life on Mars that has included capturing the first ever audio recordings on the planet, producing the first ever oxygen on another world and supporting the Ingenuity helicopter throughout its history-making flights, NASA's Perseverance rover is ready to get down to business. The robot has now departed its landing site for the Jezero Crater to begin its primary science mission, where it will comb an old lakebed in a search for signs of ancient microbial life.

Perseverance left its Octavia E. Butler landing site on June 1 and started heading south toward the Jezero Crater, where its first stop will be a low-lying scenic lookout. From here, mission scientists will survey the crater's oldest geological features, and switch on the last remaining navigation and sampling systems.

“We are putting the rover’s commissioning phase as well as the landing site in our rearview mirror and hitting the road,” says Jennifer Trosper, Perseverance project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California. “Over the next several months, Perseverance will be exploring a 1.5-square-mile (4-sq-km) patch of crater floor. It is from this location that the first samples from another planet will be collected for return to Earth by a future mission.”

A map detailing the road trip ahead for the Mars Perseverance Rover
A map detailing the road trip ahead for the Mars Perseverance Rover

To best understand the geology and past habitability of the Jezero Crater, Perseverance will explore two sections of it that contain its deepest and most ancient layers of exposed bedrock, along with other interesting geological features. Called the Crater Floor Fractured Rough (CF-Fr) and Séítah, Perseverance will comb these units for four locations with the most scientific potential for sample collection.

“Starting with the Crater Floor Fractured Rough and Seitah geologic units allows us to start our exploration of Jezero at the very beginning,” says JPL’s Kevin Hand. “This area was under at least 100 meters (328 ft) of water 3.8 billion years ago. We don’t know what stories the rocks and layered outcrops will tell us, but we’re excited to get started.”

Once this first science campaign is complete, Perseverance will return to the landing site with as many as eight of its 43 sampling tubes filled with Martian rock and dust. It will then set off toward Three Forks, the starting point for its second science campaign. This leg of the journey will see Perseverance explore the Jezero Crater's delta region, which is expected to be particularly rich in carbonates, which are minerals that can preserve fossilized evidence of ancient life.

Source: NASA

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

SpaceMarsperseveranceNASA
No comments
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!