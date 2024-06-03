Update: How to watch as Boeing tries again for Starliner launch

With yet another launch scrub on June 1, Boeing is taking another crack at getting its Starliner spacecraft into orbit with astronauts aboard. Here's how to watch as the company and NASA spins the wheel at Cape Canaveral at 10:52 am EDT on June 5.

On June 1, Boeing's Starliner's 14-year run of missteps continued as the launch of the capsule atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket with NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard was scrubbed yet again. According to Boeing and NASA engineers this time it was due to an issue with a single ground power supply in one of the three redundant chassis providing power to a subset of computer cards controlling various systems.

The four-day delay was exacerbated by a helium leak in Starliner's service module that Boeing says is continuing as it does not require repair, though it does pose a small potential hazard to the mission.

Boeing June 5

Though the faulty chassis has been replaced and the systems have been thoroughly checked, the years of delays, cost overruns, technical problems, aborted launches, an embarrassing uncrewed maiden flight, and nagging technical problems make the cycle of announcement and scrub seem almost routine.

If you want to tune in, you can click on the embedded live feed above or you can follow the launch on NASA TV.