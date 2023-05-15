© 2023 New Atlas
Space

Startup Vast plans first commercial space station for launch in 2025

By David Szondy
May 14, 2023
Startup Vast plans first commercial space station for launch in 2025
Haven-1 can carry four people for 30 days
Vast can carry four people for 30 days
View 5 Images
The Haven-1 station module
1/5
The Haven-1 station module
Artist's concept of the Haven-1
2/5
Artist's concept of the Haven-1
Haven-1 can fit in a Falcon 9 payload fairing
3/5
Haven-1 can fit in a Falcon 9 payload fairing
Haven-1 can carry four people for 30 days
4/5
Vast can carry four people for 30 days
Haven-1 is compatible with the SpaceX Dragon capsule
5/5
Vast is compatible with the SpaceX Dragon capsule
View gallery - 5 images

Space startup Vast has announced that it intends to launch what it calls the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, sometime after August 2025 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as the first element of a 100-m (330 ft) rotating station.

With its increasing emphasis on lunar and deep-space missions, NASA has decided to leave low-Earth orbit to private companies when it comes to human spaceflight. The idea is that when the International Space Station (ISS) is retired in 2030, the space agency will buy time on some of the commercial stations currently on the drawing board.

A new contender in this is Vast, which says it is developing a self-contained habitat module with a large viewing port that can fit in the payload section of a Falcon 9. It's capable of docking with a SpaceX Dragon and can accommodate up to four people aboard for up to 30 days. Also planned is a much larger module that can fit inside a SpaceX Starship.

Haven-1 is compatible with the SpaceX Dragon capsule
Vast is compatible with the SpaceX Dragon capsule

Vast's long-range plans certainly aren't lacking in ambition. The next phase is to link the solar-powered modules together in tandem to form a sticklike station that generates artificial gravity by spinning end over end. This will later be replaced by a much larger wheel-shaped spinning station that looks like something out of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Haven-1 is open to a wide variety of government, commercial, and nonprofit applications. The first four seats for the inaugural mission, Vast-1, are available for purchase.

All of this sounds very impressive, but such announcements should be taken with a large grain of salt. We've seen any number of announcements for bold private space projects from asteroid mining to setting up colonies on Mars, but these have yet to materialize. It also doesn't help that Vast's CEO has been heavily involved in Bitcoin enterprises, which have proven to be less than reliable of late, so this one may be a matter of wait and see.

"Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world's first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1," said CEO Jed McCaleb. "We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast’s long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond."

The video below introduces the Vast space station project.

VAST ANNOUNCES THE HAVEN-1 AND VAST-1 MISSIONS

Source: Vast

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

SpaceCommercialSpacecraftSpace explorationCryptocurrencyInternational Space StationSpace TravelSpace TourismNASA
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!