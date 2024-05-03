How to watch Boeing's Starliner launch

Space launches have become so common in recent years that even crewed missions don't get a lot of coverage, unless it's some sort of 'first.' But with Monday's Starliner mission, there's good reason for a heightened level of interest.

As the spacecraft attempts to leave the pad, it will have a lot riding on its metaphorical shoulders – and not just the lives of NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who are the first Starliner flight crew.

Starliner live launch

The Starliner project has been the victim of a long string of delays, cost overruns, aborted launches, technical problems, and even a disastrous maiden flight due to a faulty mission timer. That's bad enough, but Boeing itself has been riding a growing wave of setbacks including two recent fatal air accidents and the embarrassing loss of a door plug. Overall, it's seriously tarnished the brand – to the point where it could see the company's stock reduced to junk bond status.

With all that drama on the menu, any outcome of the launch that's win, lose, or draw has the potential for excitement.

The spacecraft is due to lift off on Monday, May 6 from Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:34 EDT. NASA TV has a live feed, which we've embedded above, and Boeing will also have a live stream on its site.

If you have the time and the money to get closer to the action, Boeing has also published an interactive map of the launch area showing you the best spot nearby to plant your lawn chair and camera tripod.

Source: Boeing