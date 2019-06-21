While the Spartan is currently only track legal, Pap says it wouldn't need a lot to make it street legal, and he's considering doing so. Headlights, indicators and inertial seat belts may be all it takes. And the team is working with suspension guru Dejan Ninic from Envirage, who has tuned the car's Ohlins TTX suspension in his downtime from running race teams and developing World Time Attack champion Porsches. Ninic has developed an adaptive suspension setup that may become an option on the Spartan car if it's made road legal. "Having adaptive dampers would allow us to have a couple of different modes," says Pap. "Wet mode, normal road mode, race mode… It also allows us to put a lift kit in it too, so you could drive it around to get to the track, then drop it down again. You can't drive the damn thing around on the street when it's 70 mm off the ground."