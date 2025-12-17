A New DIY System to Help Defend Your Home from Wildfire Embers & Smoke
You’ve never seen a wildfire defense system like this — because nothing like it existed until now. Freshly launched in select Lowe’s stores, the SAFE SOSS® kit is the first homeowner-ready solution engineered specifically to stop wind-borne embers and wildfire smoke from entering your home through vents, cracks, and gaps. For roughly the price of a standard hardware-store run, you can establish a genuine baseline of protection against the #1 cause of home loss in wildfires — ember intrusion.
Every wildfire season reinforces the same truth: you don’t get to choose when your home is tested.
Since 2005, more than 129,000 U.S. structures have been destroyed by wildfires, with thousands more damaged annually. Ember storms often devastate neighborhoods even when flames never reach the homes themselves. Fire agencies across the West agree: most homes ignite because of embers entering small openings, not direct flame exposure.
But meaningful preparation doesn’t require expensive retrofits. What homeowners need is a fast, technical, DIY system that protects against two major threats:
- Wind-borne embers, responsible for most structural losses
- Smoke and hot gases, which infiltrate homes long before flames arrive
That’s the purpose of SAFE SOSS®, available now in select Lowe’s stores.
THE REAL THREAT: Embers & Hidden Entry Points
Embers behave like airborne burning projectiles. Under strong winds, they enter homes through:
- Attic & crawlspace vents
- Gaps around windows & doors
- Eaves, siding joints, and roofline seams
- Near-home mulch, decks, fencing, and fuels
Once embers lodge in a vulnerable area, ignition can occur without flames ever touching the structure.
Smoke presents a second hazard — carrying particulates, toxins, and heated air into wall cavities and living spaces. Reducing infiltration matters for both indoor safety and ignition prevention.
For background on ember-related home losses, see SAFE SOSS’s overview page.
THE SAFE SOSS® BASELINE DEFENSE SYSTEM
Created by a wildland firefighter, SAFE SOSS® is built around three steps:
BLOCK — Stop embers and smoke at the vent level
SEAL — Close the gaps embers exploit
DEFEND — Treat surfaces and vegetation so they resist ignition
STEP 1 — BLOCK
Universal Ember Guard Carbon Filter
Vents are among the most common wildfire entry points. SAFE SOSS’s Universal Ember Guard uses a phosphate-infused poly-carbon matrix combined with activated carbon to:
- Slow ember movement
- Reduce heat transfer
- Improve filtration of smoke, VOCs, odors & particulates
Homeowner benefits:
- Cuts to size with scissors
- Installs behind existing metal mesh
- Requires no vent replacement
- Helps reduce both ember and smoke intrusion
STEP 2 — SEAL
High-Heat Ember Guard Tape
A wildfire can exploit even the smallest crack. The heat-resistant fiberglass-reinforced SAFE SOSS Ember Guard Tape:
- Withstands extreme heat
- Conforms to uneven surfaces
- Seals gaps around doors, windows, eaves, trim & pet doors
- Removes cleanly after use
Product page at Lowe’s: 👉 SAFE SOSS Ember Guard Tape at Lowe’s
STEP 3 — DEFEND
Twice Over™ Wildfire Risk-Reduction Spray
Most homes ignite when embers land on near-home combustibles: decks, fences, mulch, patio furniture, wood siding, and dry vegetation.
Twice Over attaches to any garden hose and applies a clear, phosphate-based fire-retardant coating that:
- Helps slow or prevent ignition
- Sticks to porous surfaces
- Is safe for people, pets & plants
- Provides mild plant-nutrient benefits
Product page at Lowe’s: 👉 Twice Over Fire-Prevention Spray at Lowe’s
STOP THINKING “IT WON’T BE ME.”
Many homeowners assume:
- “It’s far away.”
- “It’ll get contained.”
- “I’ll have time.”
But embers arrive quietly — and they arrive first.
SAFE SOSS® helps close the vulnerabilities most homes never address.
This system does not replace defensible space or required building materials; it is a supplemental, targeted wildfire defense layer designed for homeowners to deploy quickly.
More info: 👉 New Atlas coverage of SAFE SOSS
THE HARD SELL — BECAUSE THIS IS LIFE SAFETY
If you live in or near the WUI, wildfire exposure is part of your reality. For the cost of one trip to Lowe’s, you can:
- Block embers
- Reduce smoke infiltration
- Seal high-risk gaps
- Treat surfaces most likely to ignite
SAFE SOSS® cannot guarantee a home will survive — no product can — but it meaningfully reduces ignition opportunities, which can determine outcomes in an ember-driven event.
Launch coverage: 👉 Press release: SAFE SOSS launches in Lowe’s stores
FINAL CALL TO ACTION
Don’t wait for red skies or evacuation alerts. Put a SAFE SOSS® kit in your garage and learn the three steps today.
Wildfire preparation isn’t optional — it’s the new reality. SAFE SOSS® may be the smartest, most cost-effective investment you can make in protecting what’s irreplaceable.