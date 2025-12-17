A New DIY System to Help Defend Your Home from Wildfire Embers & Smoke

You’ve never seen a wildfire defense system like this — because nothing like it existed until now. Freshly launched in select Lowe’s stores, the SAFE SOSS® kit is the first homeowner-ready solution engineered specifically to stop wind-borne embers and wildfire smoke from entering your home through vents, cracks, and gaps. For roughly the price of a standard hardware-store run, you can establish a genuine baseline of protection against the #1 cause of home loss in wildfires — ember intrusion.

Every wildfire season reinforces the same truth: you don’t get to choose when your home is tested.

Since 2005, more than 129,000 U.S. structures have been destroyed by wildfires, with thousands more damaged annually. Ember storms often devastate neighborhoods even when flames never reach the homes themselves. Fire agencies across the West agree: most homes ignite because of embers entering small openings, not direct flame exposure.

But meaningful preparation doesn’t require expensive retrofits. What homeowners need is a fast, technical, DIY system that protects against two major threats:



Wind-borne embers, responsible for most structural losses

Smoke and hot gases, which infiltrate homes long before flames arrive

That’s the purpose of SAFE SOSS®, available now in select Lowe’s stores.

THE REAL THREAT: Embers & Hidden Entry Points

Embers behave like airborne burning projectiles. Under strong winds, they enter homes through:



Attic & crawlspace vents

Gaps around windows & doors

Eaves, siding joints, and roofline seams

Near-home mulch, decks, fencing, and fuels

Once embers lodge in a vulnerable area, ignition can occur without flames ever touching the structure.

Smoke presents a second hazard — carrying particulates, toxins, and heated air into wall cavities and living spaces. Reducing infiltration matters for both indoor safety and ignition prevention.

For background on ember-related home losses, see SAFE SOSS’s overview page.

THE SAFE SOSS® BASELINE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Created by a wildland firefighter, SAFE SOSS® is built around three steps:

BLOCK — Stop embers and smoke at the vent level

SEAL — Close the gaps embers exploit

DEFEND — Treat surfaces and vegetation so they resist ignition



STEP 1 — BLOCK

Universal Ember Guard Carbon Filter

Vents are among the most common wildfire entry points. SAFE SOSS’s Universal Ember Guard uses a phosphate-infused poly-carbon matrix combined with activated carbon to:

Slow ember movement

Reduce heat transfer

Improve filtration of smoke, VOCs, odors & particulates

Homeowner benefits:

Cuts to size with scissors

Installs behind existing metal mesh

Requires no vent replacement

Helps reduce both ember and smoke intrusion

More information.

STEP 2 — SEAL

High-Heat Ember Guard Tape

A wildfire can exploit even the smallest crack. The heat-resistant fiberglass-reinforced SAFE SOSS Ember Guard Tape:

Withstands extreme heat

Conforms to uneven surfaces

Seals gaps around doors, windows, eaves, trim & pet doors

Removes cleanly after use

Product page at Lowe’s: 👉 SAFE SOSS Ember Guard Tape at Lowe’s

STEP 3 — DEFEND

Twice Over™ Wildfire Risk-Reduction Spray

Most homes ignite when embers land on near-home combustibles: decks, fences, mulch, patio furniture, wood siding, and dry vegetation.

Twice Over attaches to any garden hose and applies a clear, phosphate-based fire-retardant coating that:



Helps slow or prevent ignition

Sticks to porous surfaces

Is safe for people, pets & plants

Provides mild plant-nutrient benefits

Product page at Lowe’s: 👉 Twice Over Fire-Prevention Spray at Lowe’s

STOP THINKING “IT WON’T BE ME.”

Many homeowners assume:



“It’s far away.”

“It’ll get contained.”

“I’ll have time.”

But embers arrive quietly — and they arrive first.

SAFE SOSS® helps close the vulnerabilities most homes never address.

This system does not replace defensible space or required building materials; it is a supplemental, targeted wildfire defense layer designed for homeowners to deploy quickly.

More info: 👉 New Atlas coverage of SAFE SOSS

THE HARD SELL — BECAUSE THIS IS LIFE SAFETY

If you live in or near the WUI, wildfire exposure is part of your reality. For the cost of one trip to Lowe’s, you can:



Block embers

Reduce smoke infiltration

Seal high-risk gaps

Treat surfaces most likely to ignite

SAFE SOSS® cannot guarantee a home will survive — no product can — but it meaningfully reduces ignition opportunities, which can determine outcomes in an ember-driven event.

Launch coverage: 👉 Press release: SAFE SOSS launches in Lowe’s stores

FINAL CALL TO ACTION

Don’t wait for red skies or evacuation alerts. Put a SAFE SOSS® kit in your garage and learn the three steps today.

Wildfire preparation isn’t optional — it’s the new reality. SAFE SOSS® may be the smartest, most cost-effective investment you can make in protecting what’s irreplaceable.

