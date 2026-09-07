BLUETTI FridgePower Now Live in Australia for Critical Loads Backup

Clean energy leader BLUETTI has launched the FridgePower on its official Australian website on 2 September, following a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $2.2 million from 1,800 backers. With a space-saving profile and automatic UPS transition, the FridgePower serves as an intuitive, reliable backup system for fridges and essential appliances during grid outages or extended off-grid trips.

Slim Design for a Seamless Fit

Traditional portable power stations are blocky and occupy significant floor space. The FridgePower features an ultra-slim 75mm (2.95-inch) profile, allowing it to wedge into narrow kitchen gaps, sit atop the fridge, or be mounted directly to the wall. It also unobtrusively blends into tight spaces in camper trailers, caravan storage compartments, or 4WD canopy setups where every millimetre counts.

Automatic UPS Backup 24/7

FridgePower includes a 10ms UPS switchover, keeping fridges, Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, and other essentials uninterrupted from sudden outages. With a 2,016Wh battery, it can sustain a home refrigerator (consuming ~2kWh/day) for approximately 21.6 hours. For prolonged blackouts, adding three BC200 expansion batteries (2,016Wh each) increases total capacity to 8,064Wh—up to four days of refrigeration backup. A grid power bypass feature offers extra protection if the unit sits idle.

Power Beyond Fridges

Its 1,800W continuous output and 3,600W surge make FridgePower capable of powering large appliances like sump pumps, microwaves, and travel kettles. With industry-leading efficiency and only 4W self-consumption, it runs low-draw appliances like TVs, Starlink terminals, and laptops for long road trips. Operating quietly at around 30dB, it can be used in bedrooms, offices, rooftop tents, and compact caravans.

Smart Energy Control Anytime

Through the BLUETTI app, users can monitor real-time power usage, receive Extreme Weather Alerts, and switch between four smart UPS modes: Standard, PV Priority, Time-of-Use (TOU), and Customised. Essential metrics can also sync to the optional Display 1 for quick monitoring, while voice and automation support integrate with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant.

Who Is FridgePower for?

With its thin-slab design, 10ms UPS protection, and powerful output, the FridgePower is a quiet, emission-free alternative to gas generators for home backup, 4x4 touring, and off-grid setups.

Homeowners: Those living in regional or coastal areas prone to grid instability, severe summer heatwaves, or storm-related blackouts who need plug-and-play backup for fridges and freezers.

Apartment, Rental, and Small-Home Residents: People with compact kitchens who lack space for traditional home battery systems and prefer a sleek unit that blends into modern interiors.

Caravan, RV, and 4WD Owners: Touring enthusiasts who require a space-saving, reliable power source to keep fridges cold and devices charged on remote trips.

Families with Critical Care Needs: Households using CPAP machines or storing temperature-sensitive food or medications like insulin.

Price & Availability

The FridgePower is available on BLUETTI’s official Australian website starting 2 September, with special introductory bundle pricing and full local warranty support:

These special offers are valid until 7 October, and can be combined with a 6% discount using code NA6%, providing the perfect backup solution for winter storm preparation or week-long trips to the Outback.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of portable power stations and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.