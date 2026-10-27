iGulu F2: Beyond Beer, Five Worlds of Drinks to Explore

Home brewing often requires separate equipment for fermentation, cooling and serving, along with decisions about what to make next. iGulu F2 addresses this complexity with a single countertop system, combining guided recipes, automated fermentation control, cooling and tap dispensing.

The result is more than a way to make beer at home. F2 opens a path into five worlds of drinks and experimentation, with the same equipment supporting different recipes across successive batches. The system is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

iGulu F2: The World's Most Versatile Home Brewing System

From recipe to first pour

Getting started with an official Brew Kit follows three steps: pour, scan and enjoy. Prepared ingredients go into the keg, and an RFID recipe card loads a verified brewing program into iGulu BrewOS. Once fermentation and chilling are complete, the finished drink can be served from the tap.

Keeping fermentation, cooling and dispensing in the same keg removes the need to transfer a finished batch to a separate serving setup. Fermentation still takes the time the recipe requires, but users spend less time arranging equipment or manually tracking each stage.

Pour, scan and enjoy, allowing time for fermentation and chilling before serving.

Five worlds to explore

Craft Beer. Lagers, IPAs and stouts provide a familiar entry point, supported by guided fermentation programs. The Brew Kit lineup also includes Mikkeller's Beer Geek Breakfast, Russell's Punch Bowl IPA and Stillmank's Scottish Ale, adding brewery collaboration recipes to the options.

Vineyard & Orchard. Mead, cider and wine move the focus from malt to honey and fruit. Different recipes let users explore these ingredients while the brewing program manages the required fermentation conditions.

Living Culture. Kombucha and kefir introduce another set of fermentation projects. Following the appropriate recipe matters here: ingredients, preparation and timing vary between drinks, even when the same equipment manages the conditions.

Sparkling & Cold Brew. This world includes coffee, tea and sparkling drinks. Cooling and carbonation also extend F2's use beyond traditional fermented beverages, allowing users to prepare and serve a wider range of drinks.

Geek Lab. Vinegar, sake and other experimental recipes give experienced makers further directions to explore. These projects involve recipe-specific ingredients and preparation, with the system providing control over the relevant brewing conditions.

Five worlds connect craft beer with fruit and honey wines, living cultures, cold drinks and experimental recipes.

Guidance backed by fermentation control

Moving between those worlds raises different questions. With its built-in AI Brewing Assistant, iGulu F2 lets users ask brewing questions, explore recipe ideas and use supported voice commands. The companion app also provides remote monitoring and brewing controls. Official kits provide a starting point; support for their own ingredients and recipes gives users room to experiment as their confidence grows.

The built-in AI Brewing Assistant supports brewing questions, recipe ideas and supported voice commands.

The underlying workflow runs through iGulu BrewOS. Within it, FermControl 3.0 manages fermentation conditions including temperature and pressure, across a stated fermentation temperature range of 2–40°C (36–104°F). That range accommodates recipes with different temperature requirements, reducing reliance on a separate temperature-controlled fermentation setup.

Batch history is also accessible through the companion app, with detailed brewing curves available through the optional Master Mode Card, sold separately. The assistant supplies guidance while BrewOS and FermControl manage the programmed workflow and fermentation conditions.

iGulu BrewOS coordinates the workflow, with FermControl 3.0 managing fermentation conditions.

From small experiments to a round for friends

The standard F2 setup handles 5L batches, a practical volume for everyday brewing and trying new recipes. An optional expansion module, sold separately, increases capacity to 10L for a dinner, game night or larger gathering. Users can begin with smaller experiments and expand when a favorite recipe is ready to share.

Beyond the brewing process, iGulu is also highlighting the social side of home brewing. Former Rams players Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater join the F2 campaign as brand ambassadors, bringing a game-day connection to the experience of sharing freshly brewed drinks with friends and family.

Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater feature in the campaign as iGulu brand ambassadors.

Brewing ahead leaves fermentation and chilling out of the gathering itself. According to iGulu, continuous cooling with CO₂ can keep finished drinks fresh for up to 30 days. This allows a batch to be enjoyed over several evenings or shared with friends when they visit.

For sharing elsewhere, counter-pressure filling into the Tap-Go Bottle brings the bottle and keg to similar pressures, helping reduce foaming and oxygen exposure during transfer. Users connect the bottle and follow the filling prompts. Cleanup and replaceable tubing support ongoing use between batches.

Kickstarter availability