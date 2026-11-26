Introduction: A Better Fit for Your Everyday Gear

For everyday carry enthusiasts, keeping a phone within easy reach can make a real difference. Whether checking navigation, answering messages, or capturing moments outdoors, having your phone mounted on your backpack offers a convenient way to stay connected while on the move.

But not every backpack is designed with phone mounting in mind.

Different backpacks have different shoulder strap widths, thicknesses, and structures. Some feature MOLLE webbing, while others have smooth, padded, or ultra-slim straps. Traditional mounting systems may require specific attachment points or compatible clip dimensions, limiting where a phone mount can be installed.

TACTICALGEEK wanted to make that experience simpler.

With PackMag S2 Flex, the focus is on making phone mounting more adaptable to the gear people already own. Its redesigned elastic hook-and-loop strap and soft fabric base bring greater flexibility and comfort to everyday phone carry.

PackMag S2 Flex – One Mount, More Gear, More Freedom!

A More Versatile Mounting System: One Mount, More Possibilities

The most significant design change in PackMag S2 Flex is its redesigned mounting system.

The original PackMag used a rigid clip-based attachment. For S2, TACTICALGEEK replaced this approach with an elastic hook-and-loop fabric strap that wraps around the mounting surface and adjusts to fit.

This design offers greater freedom when choosing where to install the phone mount.

Whether it's a tactical backpack with MOLLE webbing, an everyday commuter backpack without MOLLE, a heavily padded hiking pack, or a bag with ultra-slim shoulder straps, the adjustable strap accommodates a wider range of compatible mounting surfaces.

Users no longer need to rely on a specific clip size or search for dedicated attachment points.

Installation is straightforward: wrap, adjust, and secure.

Simply position the strap around the backpack shoulder strap or compatible belt, adjust it to achieve a secure fit, and fasten the hook-and-loop closure.

The result is a more adaptable mounting solution that works with a wider variety of everyday carry setups, without requiring users to change their existing gear.

One mount. More gear. More freedom.

A Softer, More Comfortable Design

Installation flexibility is only part of the redesign. TACTICALGEEK also reconsidered how the mounting base interacts with the backpack and the user's body.

Unlike the original rigid clip, PackMag S2 Flex uses a soft, flexible fabric-based mounting base.

The textile construction sits more naturally against the backpack strap, creating a cleaner and more integrated appearance. It also avoids the bulky, rigid contact points associated with traditional clips.

This difference becomes particularly noticeable when carrying a backpack close against your body.

Rigid mounting hardware can sometimes press against the body or create uncomfortable contact points. The softer fabric base of S2 helps reduce that discomfort, offering a more comfortable experience during everyday use.

Its lightweight construction also helps keep the mounting system streamlined without adding unnecessary bulk to your gear.

It's a relatively simple design change, but one that makes the product feel more natural as part of an everyday carry setup.

Magnetic Convenience: Quick Access When You Need It

Beyond the redesigned mounting system, PackMag S2 Flex retains the magnetic phone attachment concept that makes everyday phone access convenient.

It features an N52 magnetic system, allowing compatible phones and magnetic phone cases to attach and detach quickly.

The magnetic system has been tested with a 2.6 kg (approximately 5.7 lb) steel block, including vigorous shaking tests, demonstrating its holding capability under the tested conditions. Actual holding strength may vary depending on the phone and case configuration.

For devices without built-in magnetic compatibility, an adhesive magnetic ring is included to help expand compatibility with non-magnetic phone cases.

Need to check your navigation? Simply detach your phone. Finished using it? Snap it back into place.

Added Protection: Retractable Steel-Wire Safety Tether

PackMag S2 Flex also incorporates a retractable steel-wire safety tether with a reinforced spring mechanism and stainless steel figure-eight hooks at both ends.

Extending up to approximately 1 meter, it provides an additional connection between your phone and your gear, helping reduce the risk of accidental drops or loss.

Whether commuting, traveling, or exploring outdoors, the tether allows flexible phone access while providing an extra layer of protection.

More Than a Phone Mount: Expand Your Setup

PackMag S2 Flex offers more possibilities than simply attaching a phone to a backpack.

Its magnetic mounting plate incorporates three expansion interfaces: a 1/4"-20 threaded interface, ARRI locating holes, and a cold shoe mount.

These interfaces support compatible accessories such as ball heads, clamps, stabilizers, lights, and microphones, allowing users to explore different mounting configurations.

From backpack mounting to desktop setups, mobile content creation, and personalized DIY gear configurations, the mounting platform offers additional flexibility beyond conventional phone mounting.

The main body is CNC-machined from aluminum alloy, balancing structural strength with lightweight portability. Together with a 304 stainless steel 1/4"-20 camera screw, the construction brings durability and versatility into one compact EDC accessory.

A More Adaptable and Comfortable Way to Carry Your Phone

A good EDC accessory should work with the gear you already own, rather than forcing you to change your setup just to accommodate it.

With PackMag S2 Flex, TACTICALGEEK has focused on two important aspects of everyday phone mounting: compatibility and comfort.

The redesigned elastic hook-and-loop strap makes installation easier across a wider range of backpack shoulder straps, including those without MOLLE webbing. Its adjustable construction accommodates different strap thicknesses, while the soft fabric base replaces rigid clip hardware with a more comfortable and lightweight connection.

Combined with convenient magnetic phone access, a retractable safety tether, and multiple expansion interfaces, PackMag S2 Flex brings practical functionality into a more adaptable mounting system.

Whether you're commuting, traveling, hiking, or customizing your everyday carry setup, PackMag S2 Flex is designed to fit more naturally into the way you carry your gear.

One Mount. More Gear. More Freedom.

Discover PackMag S2 Flex on Kickstarter

Want to explore the design, features, and available backing options?

Visit our Kickstarter campaign to discover everything PackMag S2 Flex has to offer.

👉 Discover PackMag S2 Flex on Kickstarter

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