Some people carry a book everywhere. Others leave one on the bedside table because their bag is already full. XTEINK's Black Friday promotion offers a smaller way to keep reading close, with the X3 priced at $55 and X4 Classic at $59 from November 19 through November 30, 2026. These magnetic, standalone E Ink readers can attach to compatible phone accessories without borrowing the phone's screen or battery. That makes them practical gift options for readers who like the idea of having a book within reach. The choice between them goes beyond a four-dollar price difference.

The XTEINK X3 is the smaller of the pair, with a 3.7-inch display, a weight of 58 grams and a body just 5.1 mm thick. It is small enough to draw a second look when someone realizes it is an entire reading device. The magnetic back offers a convenient way to carry it with compatible accessories, but the X3 doesn't rely on a phone to run. Once books have been loaded, it can be detached and used on its own. Its physical controls keep the focus on turning pages, making this mini e-reader particularly appealing for straightforward fiction or short stories that can be opened for a few minutes at a time.

For someone who prefers a little more room on the page, the XTEINK X4 Classic has a 4.3-inch E Ink display. It weighs 68 grams and measures only 4.9 mm thick. The additional screen space gives lines of text more room, while page-turn buttons on both sides let readers hold the device in whichever hand feels comfortable. There is also a motion-based page-turning option. The Classic has no touchscreen, so navigating menus takes button presses rather than taps. For someone who spends most of their time inside a book, those physical controls may be part of its appeal. At $59, it costs just four dollars more than the X3.

Both screens use E Ink, with a 259 PPI pixel density on the X3 and 219 PPI on the X4 Classic. These are small displays, best suited to reflowable text rather than wide tables, scanned pages or heavily illustrated books. Neither model includes a built-in front light, so evening reading requires a lamp or another source of ambient light. That is an important detail if the intended recipient usually reads in bed after switching the lights off. Someone who does most of their reading during the day may be perfectly comfortable without it. These are the sorts of details that matter more after the gift is unwrapped.

A little preparation can also make an e-reader a better gift. Both XTEINK models come with a 16GB microSD card, support expansion up to 256GB, and accept compatible EPUB and TXT files. Books can be transferred using the companion app or supported memory-card methods, then read offline. Ebooks protected by incompatible digital rights management may not transfer directly, so it is worth finding out where the recipient gets their books before buying. Rather than assuming a particular title will work, a handwritten book recommendation tucked into the package can add a personal touch without any compatibility surprises.

The choice between the two comes down to the person receiving it. Someone who wants the smallest possible item in a jacket pocket may enjoy the X3. A reader who likes physical page-turn buttons on either side and a slightly larger area for text might be happier with the Classic. Either could also be useful as a second reader for someone who already has a larger device at home. Neither is intended to replace a spacious display for complex documents, though, and a pocket e-reader should be chosen with the person's actual reading habits in mind.

What makes these devices interesting as holiday gifts is their specific purpose. They provide dedicated screens for books in a form that takes up little space. The magnetic design can fit into the way someone already carries a phone, while the reading experience stays separate from messages, social apps, and other notifications. For someone who genuinely wants to spend a few more spare minutes reading, that separation can be useful. The X3 prioritizes a very small footprint; the X4 Classic adds screen room and controls designed for comfortable page turning.