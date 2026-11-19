A rope wrapped around the propeller, an unfamiliar mark below the waterline or an unexpected object beneath a boat can be difficult to investigate from the dock. Getting into the water isn't always practical for an initial look, particularly when the problem is difficult to reach or conditions are less than ideal.

The FIFISH V6 EXPERT, developed by underwater robotics specialist QYSEA, offers another approach. Combining 4K imaging and multidirectional movement with the robotic arm included in the featured Extended Inspection Pack, this tethered remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) allows boat owners to investigate potential problems, capture footage and handle suitable small objects without entering the water.

For Black Friday 2026, QYSEA is offering its V6 EXPERT Extended Inspection Pack for US$3,499, a saving of $874 compared with purchasing the included equipment separately.

A closer look beneath the waterline

When something doesn't look right beneath a boat, the first challenge is getting a clear view of the area in question.

Deployed from a suitable boat, dock or shoreline, the FIFISH V6 EXPERT transmits a live video feed to its operator, allowing them to investigate submerged structures from the surface.

The V6 EXPERT conducting a propeller inspection

For example, if a boat owner suspects a rope has become tangled around a propeller, the ROV can be guided beneath the hull to locate the obstruction. Rather than relying on a distant or fixed camera position, the operator can approach the propeller and maneuver around it to examine the situation from different angles.

The same approach can be used to investigate unfamiliar marks, marine growth or accumulated debris on the hull, as well as the condition of accessible fittings and rudder components.

Footage captured during these checks can be reviewed later or shared with maintenance professionals to help determine whether further attention is needed.

The V6 EXPERT supports visual hull checks and does not replace professional inspection or established safety procedures.

360-degree movement for detailed inspections

One of the V6 EXPERT's distinguishing features is its ability to move and orient itself through 360 degrees, giving operators control over how they approach underwater subjects.

The V6 EXPERT has a posture lock that allows it to maintain a selected orientation or depth

Once the ROV reaches an area of interest, its posture and depth lock functions help maintain a selected orientation or depth while the operator examines the subject.

This is particularly useful when capturing footage of a specific feature, as the operator can adjust the viewing angle and maintain the chosen camera orientation during observation.

These functions assist with positioning and camera control rather than automatically maintaining a fixed geographic location underwater.

4K imaging and powerful underwater lighting

Getting close to an underwater object is only part of the process. Capturing useful footage also depends on image quality, available light and visibility.

The FIFISH V6 EXPERT features a camera capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, providing detailed footage for reviewing underwater conditions.

Its 166-degree field of view captures a broad perspective of the surrounding environment, helping operators navigate around submerged structures while keeping nearby obstacles in view.

When inspecting a propeller, fitting or section of hull, the operator can adjust the ROV's position to bring the subject into view, then use its integrated lighting to illuminate the area.

The robot's 6,000-lumen LED lighting system is designed to improve visibility in darker underwater environments, including areas beneath a vessel where natural light may be limited.

Water clarity and suspended sediment will still affect the quality of the view, but the combination of high-resolution imaging, wide-angle coverage and onboard lighting allows operators to capture visual records of areas of concern.

These recordings can subsequently be reviewed or retained as a visual reference for future checks.

More than an underwater camera

The V6 EXPERT's robotic arm is ideal for salvaging items with precision

With the robotic arm included in the featured Extended Inspection Pack, the V6 EXPERT combines underwater imaging and controlled movement with light object handling.

For example, if a small object is accidentally dropped into the water near a boat or dock, the operator can use the live camera feed to locate it, maneuver the robot into position and attempt to retrieve it using the arm.

The V6 EXPERT's robotic arm can retrieve fragile, flat, or uniquely shaped objects

Controlled remotely from the surface, the arm can grip suitable objects and assist with light retrieval tasks, subject to underwater visibility, object size and weight, and the arm's light-duty handling limits.

Built for underwater exploration

The Extended Inspection Pack includes a 200-meter (656-ft) tether for deployment flexibility, while the ROV’s rated operating depth is 100 meters (328 ft).

The tethered design allows the robot to be operated remotely from a suitable surface location, making it applicable to personal boat inspections and other underwater observation tasks.

The V6 EXPERT features seamless integration with a wide range of professional-grade, industry-specific tools

Black Friday savings on the Extended Inspection Pack

For boat owners considering an ROV for seasonal maintenance, marina use or pre-launch checks, QYSEA's Black Friday bundle brings the core inspection accessories together in one package.

Running from November 5 through December 3, 2026, the promotion offers the FIFISH V6 EXPERT Extended Inspection Pack for US$3,499.

The package has a combined separate-purchase value of US$4,373, representing a saving of US$874.

The bundle includes:



FIFISH V6 EXPERT underwater robot

200-meter tether

Robotic arm

Industrial carrying case

Replacement propeller kit

Propeller protectors

The package combines the ROV's underwater imaging and maneuvering capabilities with equipment for light object handling, transport and propeller protection.

A separate Standard Pack is available for US$2,999, although it does not include the same equipment as the featured Extended Inspection Pack.

The V6 EXPERT features a 166° wide-angle lens

For hands-on boat owners wanting a clearer picture of what's happening beneath the waterline, the V6 EXPERT provides a way to investigate potential issues and document underwater conditions from the surface.

Explore the V6 EXPERT Black Friday Offer for customers in the United States and Canada.

Readers in other regions can visit the official FIFISH V6 EXPERT product page for product information and local purchasing options.

Pricing, availability, shipping charges and applicable taxes are subject to regional store terms.