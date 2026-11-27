OUKITEL has successfully concluded its participation in RE+ 2026, held from November 16–19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme "POWERING EVERY POSSIBILITY," the company showcased three energy storage solutions — the WP3200, P2001 Pro, and BP5000 Pro Max — highlighting its commitment to delivering reliable and flexible power for diverse applications.

At Booth C5221, OUKITEL presented solutions spanning rugged outdoor power, versatile portable energy, and expandable home backup systems.

Showcasing Innovative Energy Solutions at RE+ 2026

Throughout the exhibition, OUKITEL Power highlighted its latest energy storage technologies, designed to meet the growing demand for dependable power across outdoor adventures, professional applications, and residential backup needs.

OUKITEL products displayed at the exhibition

The showcase reflected the company's focus on combining performance, durability, and practical functionality to address evolving energy requirements.

Three featured products demonstrated OUKITEL's approach to delivering flexible energy solutions for different usage scenarios.

WP3200: Rugged Power for Demanding Environments

Building on its expertise in rugged technology, OUKITEL showcased the WP3200, a portable power station designed for challenging outdoor and professional environments.

OUKITEL WP3200

Featuring IP65-rated dust and water resistance, a 2,560Wh LiFePO4 battery, and 3,200W rated AC output, the WP3200 delivers dependable power for construction sites, outdoor work, and off-grid adventures.

With up to 6,400W surge power, 2,500W AC fast charging, and 1,200W solar input, it combines rugged durability with flexible charging options.

P2001 Pro: Versatile Power for Home and Outdoor Use

The P2001 Pro offers a balance of portability, power, and everyday practicality.

OUKITEL P2001 Pro

Equipped with a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery and 3,200W rated AC output, it supports a wide range of appliances and outdoor equipment.

The system features 1,800W AC fast charging, up to 1,000W solar input, and backup power switching in less than 10 milliseconds, making it suitable for camping, RV travel, off-grid living, and emergency home backup.

BP5000 Pro Max: Expandable Energy for Home Backup

For users requiring larger energy reserves, OUKITEL presented the BP5000 Pro Max, designed for residential and off-grid applications.

OUKITEL BP5000 Pro Max

The system delivers 5,000W rated AC output and features a 5,120Wh LiFePO4 battery, with expandable storage capacity of up to 19.456kWh through additional battery modules.

Supporting 120V/240V dual-voltage output and smart app-based monitoring, it provides flexible energy management for households seeking reliable backup power.

Connecting with Industry Professionals

Beyond the product showcase, RE+ 2026 provided OUKITEL with a valuable platform to connect with industry professionals, distributors, and potential business partners.

OUKITEL team interacting with visitors at the booth

These interactions created opportunities to exchange insights on market trends, customer expectations, and potential collaborations in the energy storage sector.

The exhibition also helped OUKITEL strengthen its industry connections and gain a deeper understanding of evolving customer needs.

A Positive Conclusion and New Opportunities

As RE+ 2026 came to a close, OUKITEL reflected positively on its participation and the opportunities created throughout the event.

OUKITEL team

The exhibition provided a platform to increase brand visibility, demonstrate its energy storage solutions, and explore possibilities for future cooperation.

With the event now concluded, OUKITEL looks forward to building on the connections and insights gained during RE+ 2026.

The company remains committed to developing practical, innovative energy technologies that make reliable power more accessible, supporting its mission of "POWERING EVERY POSSIBILITY."