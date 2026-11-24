A tour of a display factory is not usually where you expect to encounter a 500Hz OLED monitor or a 115-inch glasses-free 3D screen. Both featured at TCL CSOT’s DTC2026 event in Wuhan, China, themed “True Vision, AI in Motion.” The visit highlighted APEX, IJP OLED and advances in optics and AI.

IJP OLED Moves from R&D to Mass Production

A key technology showcased throughout the visit was Inkjet-Printed OLED (IJP OLED), which TCL CSOT has been developing since 2013. The printing process deposits organic light-emitting materials directly onto designated areas of the substrate, achieving more than 90% material utilization; its Real Stripe RGB pixel architecture is designed to improve text clarity and reduce color fringing. The technology entered mass production for medical display panels at the Gen 5.5 t12 line in Wuhan in November 2024, with IT display products following in the third quarter of 2026. A planned Gen 8.6 production line, t8, in Guangzhou is scheduled to come online in the fourth quarter of 2027, targeting monitors, laptops and tablets.

At DTC2026, TCL CSOT demonstrated how its IJP OLED technology is being integrated into products developed with leading device brands. Its collaboration with Lenovo brought IJP OLED to the Lenovo Legion R9000P IJP OLED Display, combining a 16-inch, 2560 × 1600 panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and Real Stripe RGB pixel architecture for improved text clarity. The technology also features in MSI's Prestige 14 AI+ laptop and PRO MAX OLED 271UPJW12 IJP OLED Display, showing its application across both portable computing and desktop monitors. These collaborations are extending IJP OLED into gaming, professional computing and mobile productivity, with display technologies tailored to different user needs and scenarios.

The Lenovo Legion R9000P featuring TCL CSOT's IJP OLED display

APEX Spans Four Areas of Display Innovation

APEX is TCL CSOT’s advanced display technology brand, bringing together four areas: Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-Friendly to Build and Use, and X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential. For Jun Zhao, SVP of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, the philosophy behind APEX goes beyond technical specifications. “If users cannot feel the improvement, it's not real progress. That's why we focus on benefits that users can actually see and feel,” Mr. Zhao said. At DTC2026, a range of displays embodying these four pillars was showcased, demonstrating how APEX translates its brand philosophy into tangible display innovations.

Jun Zhao introduces the World's Highest Image Quality WHVA Ultra LCD TV Display (85"), highlighting its 131% BT.2020 color gamut area ratio

Besides amazing display experience, eye comfort and natural-light reproduction formed another focus. The Sparkle-Free Paper-Like Tablet Display (13.2") uses panel-level Sparkle Free technology to eliminate grainy sparkle, while light-softening technology diffuses ambient reflections for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Energy efficiency is addressed through the World's Lowest 0.01Hz Matrix Partitioned Refresh Notebook Display (14"). Its matrix-based zonal refresh technology allows different screen regions to operate at refresh rates ranging from 0.01Hz to 120Hz, reducing panel power consumption by up to 20–50%. Combined with AI-based content detection, it dynamically adjusts refresh rate, brightness, contrast and color gamut according to displayed content.

Under X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential, APEX also extends into 3D and XR applications. The Ultra High Resolution 3D Tablet Display (11") combines lenticular lens optics with eye tracking to deliver glasses-free 3D on a mobile device. Meanwhile, the World's Highest PPI G-OLED VR Display (2.24") features a pixel density of 2100 PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate, bringing high pixel density and smooth visuals to compact XR displays.

Additional exhibits at the event further demonstrated how APEX addresses a broad range of needs, from image quality and visual comfort to energy efficiency and immersive viewing.

DTC2026: Four Innovations Shaping the Next Generation of Displays

Four further exhibits in the VIP area highlighted advances in large-format 3D, gaming displays, OLED materials and privacy.



World's Highest Image Quality 16K 2D/3D-Compatible Light Field TV Display (115"): A proprietary light-field optical architecture supports glasses-free 3D viewing across an angle of at least 90 degrees, with multiple viewers able to watch at once. Native resolution is 15,360 × 7,680, while 3D light-field resolution reaches up to 8K.

The World's Highest Image Quality 16K 2D/3D-Compatible Light Field TV Display (115") delivers glasses-free 3D viewing for multiple viewers

IJP OLED Oxide Internal Compensation QHD 500Hz Gaming Display (27"): This monitor combines inkjet-printed OLED with an oxide backplane and high-refresh-rate in-panel compensation. It reaches up to 500Hz with a response time below 1ms, and its compensation system operates in the background rather than requiring periodic power-off maintenance.

World's First Blue Phosphorescent OLED Mobile Display (6.36"): Using a blue phosphorescent material system with PSF sensitization, it increases luminous efficiency by approximately 40% and reduces electroluminescent power consumption by approximately 20% at the same luminance.

World's First Full-Angle Lossless Privacy OLED Tablet Display (10.95"): A dual-pixel architecture and pixel-level optical path control provide active privacy protection across 360 degrees while maintaining image quality.

TCL CSOT’s X-Intelligence domain-specific AI model is also being applied to display R&D, engineering analysis, product development and manufacturing operations, connecting design work with production processes.

TCL CSOT’s X-Intelligence 4.0 platform showcases its display-specific AI capabilities, supported by around 3.35 million automatically generated data sets and more than 15 million cumulative model inference runs, with X-Intelligence 27B ranking first in the evaluation shown at 57.42%

Beyond the technologies on display, DTC2026 also highlighted the broader ecosystem supporting their development. Upstream partners including AGC, 3M and Merck presented advances in materials, optical solutions and advanced packaging, while collaborations with Lenovo and MSI demonstrated how panel innovations are being translated into end-device applications. Initiatives such as the TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Display Standard and the Wuhan Joint Laboratory further reflect efforts to strengthen industry-wide cooperation in standards development and joint R&D. Together, DTC2026 showcased how a connected display ecosystem, bringing together materials suppliers, technology developers, manufacturers and end-device partners, is helping shape the future of display technology and expand its possibilities across industries.