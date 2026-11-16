XTEINK X4 Classic: A Pocket-Sized Library for $59 This Black Friday

At 68 grams and just 4.9 mm thick, the XTEINK X4 Classic brings a personal ebook library to a 4.3-inch E Ink screen designed for everyday carry. XTEINK is offering the mini e-reader for $59 during Black Friday Early Access, November 16–18, before its main holiday promotion begins. The device combines a magnetic backplate, physical page-turn controls, and expandable storage in a slim body measuring 114 × 69 mm. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to take along for a commute, a journey or a few pages between appointments. The emphasis throughout is on having a dedicated reading screen within easy reach.

The magnetic backplate lets the X4 Classic attach to a compatible smartphone or magnetic phone case, keeping the reader alongside an item people already carry. Two adhesive metal rings are included to provide additional mounting options. The reader remains a separate device, with its own battery, storage, and reading interface; it does not display smartphone notifications or rely on the phone to open books. When it's time to read, the X4 Classic can be detached and held on its own. It also fits directly into a jacket pocket or a small compartment in a bag, offering several straightforward ways to bring books into daily routines.

Physical controls are central to the reading experience. The X4 Classic has page-turn buttons on both sides, so the reader can be held in either hand without changing the way pages are advanced. Motion-based page turning offers another option: a gentle tilt of the device can move the text forward. The same compact layout keeps these controls accessible while standing on a train, sitting in a café, or reading during a short break. Readers can also check the clock and remaining battery level on the device. These details give the X4 Classic a familiar, button-led interface built around opening a book and continuing where the last session ended.

The 4.3-inch E Ink panel offers a resolution of 219 PPI, with the low-glare appearance associated with electronic paper. It is suited to novels, essays, short stories, and other text-focused reading, including use in daylight. The X4 Classic uses a non-illuminated screen as part of its 4.9 mm profile, so reading in dim surroundings takes place with ambient lighting or a separate lamp. Text size and other reading settings can be adjusted on the device to match individual preferences. With a screen dedicated to books rather than a phone's stream of apps and alerts, the compact format provides a distinct space for reading.

For storing books, the X4 Classic includes a 16GB microSD card and supports cards with capacities up to 256GB. EPUB and TXT documents can be moved onto the reader using the XTEINK companion app or a microSD card, allowing a personal collection to be kept locally and opened without a continuous internet connection. Files from DRM-protected bookstores remain subject to their respective access and format requirements. A 920mAh battery supports regular use, with XTEINK estimating up to ten days of casual reading under its stated conditions. Actual battery life depends on how the device is used, but the local library remains available whether the reader is at home or on the move.

The X4 Classic also offers ways to make the hardware personal. Its customizable secondary E Ink screen can display a chosen image, a quotation, or a clock, while the main display remains focused on reading. XTEINK also provides unlocked firmware, giving users interested in customization more flexibility to explore the device's software environment. These additions sit alongside the everyday functions of selecting books, adjusting text, and turning pages. For readers who keep a collection of favorite titles on a memory card, personalization adds another layer to a device they may use throughout the day. The result is a small electronic reader with room for individual preferences.

From morning commutes to weekend travel, the X4 Classic is built to accompany moments when there is time for a chapter or a few pages. Its lightweight design makes it convenient to keep in a coat pocket, while the magnetic mounting option lets it travel with a compatible phone. Students can carry reading material between classes, and travelers can keep books accessible on trains or flights once titles have been transferred. The physical buttons allow pages to be turned with one hand, and the E Ink screen presents text without social feeds competing for attention. The X4 Classic keeps these everyday reading tasks within a compact, self-contained device.