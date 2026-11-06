iGarden K70 offers 7-hour pool cleaning and $600 off for Black Friday

Keeping a swimming pool clean can be a time-consuming task, particularly during the warmer months when frequent use, falling leaves and other debris demand regular attention. Robotic pool cleaners offer a way to reduce that workload, but battery life, cleaning coverage and navigation capabilities can make a significant difference to how effectively they handle the job.

With Black Friday approaching, iGarden is offering a substantial discount on its K70 AI Pool Cleaner, a cordless robotic cleaner designed to tackle pool floors, walls, waterlines and slopes with minimal intervention.

The K70 combines intelligent navigation, multiple cleaning modes and up to seven hours of runtime in a single device. For Black Friday, iGarden is reducing its price from US$1,299 to US$699, representing a saving of US$600, while also including a selection of complimentary accessories and other promotional benefits.

Up to seven hours of cleaning on a single charge

One of the K70's standout features is its extended battery life, designed to reduce the need for frequent charging during larger cleaning jobs. According to iGarden, the K70 can operate for up to seven hours in floor-only cleaning mode, giving it sufficient runtime to tackle substantial cleaning tasks without interruption. This extended runtime is particularly relevant for pool owners who want to automate routine maintenance rather than repeatedly retrieve, recharge and restart a robotic cleaner.

The cleaner is specified for pools measuring up to 6 x 12 meters (approximately 20 x 39 ft), with iGarden claiming a maximum cleaning coverage of 672 sq m (7,233 sq ft) per charge.

Of course, not every cleaning session involves the pool floor alone. Dirt, algae and other contaminants can also accumulate along walls and around the waterline, making comprehensive cleaning an important consideration. For these more demanding tasks, the K70 offers a full-coverage cleaning mode that tackles floors, walls, waterlines and slopes. Runtime in this mode is rated at up to 3.75 hours, providing an option for more thorough cleaning when required.

By offering different cleaning modes, iGarden aims to give pool owners greater flexibility in balancing cleaning coverage with battery life.

Smarter navigation for more systematic cleaning

Battery endurance is only part of the equation. A robotic cleaner also needs to navigate the pool efficiently to make effective use of its available runtime. The iGarden K70 incorporates 3D S-Path navigation, which is designed to guide the robot through the pool in a systematic cleaning pattern. Rather than relying solely on movement around the pool, the navigation system is intended to help the cleaner cover surfaces more methodically, reducing the amount of manual intervention required.

Combined with its intelligent cleaning modes, this allows the K70 to adapt its cleaning routine to different maintenance requirements. For example, a floor-only cleaning session may be appropriate for routine debris removal, while full-coverage cleaning can be selected when walls, slopes and the waterline also require attention.

The ability to choose between these approaches makes the K70 suitable for both regular upkeep and more comprehensive cleaning sessions.

Dual filtration for collecting pool debris

Alongside navigation and battery performance, filtration plays an important role in a robotic pool cleaner's ability to collect and retain debris. The K70 features a 4-liter filter basket, providing capacity for debris collected during cleaning sessions. Its filtration system combines a 180-micron mesh with a finer 50-micron filter, allowing it to capture different sizes of particles as water passes through the system.

This combination is designed to help the robot collect larger debris while also filtering smaller particles that can affect pool cleanliness. The generous basket capacity also complements the K70's extended runtime, allowing the cleaner to undertake longer sessions without requiring frequent attention to its debris container.

For pool owners dealing with a combination of leaves, dirt and finer suspended material, this multi-stage filtration approach provides a practical addition to the cleaner's automated operation.

App control adds another layer of convenience

The K70 also incorporates wireless connectivity, allowing cleaning options to be managed through a companion app. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, the cleaner provides an alternative to relying entirely on controls located on the device itself. Through the app, users can manage available cleaning options, making it easier to select an appropriate mode for the task at hand.

Together with the K70's cordless operation and intelligent navigation, this connectivity forms part of iGarden's approach to simplifying routine pool maintenance. The overall aim is to reduce the time spent managing cleaning equipment and increase the amount of time a pool is ready for use.

Black Friday brings $600 off plus complimentary gifts

For Black Friday, iGarden is offering the K70 at US$699, down from its regular retail price of US$1,299. That's a US$600 reduction, equivalent to approximately 46% off the regular price.

In addition to the discounted cleaner, iGarden is including complimentary gift packages tailored to specific model tiers:

Package A (with all models – K36, K40, K70, and K90) includes:



Two LED floating pool lights

1,000 iGarden VIP reward points

A three-month extended warranty

Package B (exclusively with K70 and K90) includes:



A pool cleaner storage bag

A towel and fridge magnet set

Swimming goggles

The floating LED lights add a decorative element to the pool environment, while the storage bag provides a convenient way to store the cleaner when it isn't in use. iGarden notes that the storage bag is scheduled to ship in late November.

The additional accessories and benefits are intended to provide extra value beyond the cleaner itself, particularly for homeowners preparing their pools for the swimming season.

A Black Friday opportunity for pool owners

With its combination of extended runtime, 3D S-Path navigation, multiple cleaning modes and app connectivity, the iGarden K70 is designed to make regular pool maintenance less labour-intensive.

Its ability to clean floors, walls, waterlines and slopes gives it versatility across different cleaning requirements, while the dual filtration system and large debris basket support longer cleaning sessions.

The Black Friday promotion brings the K70's price down to US$699, with a US$600 saving and complimentary promotional extras. The offer will be available while stocks last, with final promotional dates and regional pricing still to be confirmed.

Further product details and the latest Black Friday promotional information are available through iGarden's official US store or official Australian store.