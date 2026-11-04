Kingbull Black Friday Brings New E-Bikes and a Portable Power Bundle for Outdoor Adventures

Black Friday is a chance to upgrade everyday transportation and get ready for more time outdoors. This year, Kingbull is bringing new e-bike options and limited-time savings to riders planning their next commute, trail outing, or camping trip. The Kingbull Black Friday promotion runs from November 2 through December 6, with two new models in the spotlight: the full-suspension EX Titan and the all-terrain, moped-style Expedition. Customers can save $150 when purchasing any two bikes, while selected models qualify for a $200 discount when buying two.

EX Titan: Full-Suspension Capability for Varied Terrain

Built for riders who want a more trail-oriented ride, the EX Titan combines a 750W Bafang hub motor with a 48V, 20Ah (960Wh) Samsung battery. Its aluminum frame features front and rear suspension, while 26 × 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires and Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes add practical features for varied surfaces. A torque sensor adjusts motor assistance in response to pedaling effort, helping the bike feel more responsive to the rider. The EX Titan also includes an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain.

For Black Friday, the EX Titan is offered at $1,699. The EX Titan features a full-suspension setup and torque-sensing motor assistance designed for comfort and control across changing terrain. The bike weighs around 84 lb, accommodates a listed rider-height range of 5'6"–6'7". Buyers should check fit and lifting needs before ordering. For those seeking a torque sensor e-bike for all terrain riding, the EX Titan brings together a substantial battery, fat tires, and suspension in one package.

Expedition: Moped-Inspired Style Meets All-Terrain Riding

The new Expedition takes a different approach, pairing a retro moped-inspired silhouette with practical features for longer outings. It uses a 750W hub motor and a large 48V battery rated at approximately 1,512Wh, alongside 20 × 4-inch tires and front-and-rear suspension. Hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano seven-speed drivetrain, integrated lighting, and passenger footrests round out the setup.

Priced at $1,199 for Black Friday, the Expedition pairs a retro moped-inspired frame with front and rear suspension for uneven pavement, gravel roads, and recreational trails. Weighing approximately 94 lb, the chassis accommodates a high-capacity 1,512Wh battery array and fat tires. For shoppers comparing the Kingbull Expedition All-Terrain Electric Bike, its larger battery and distinctive frame make it a different proposition from the more trail-focused EX Titan.

E-Bike + Power Bundle: Bring Portable Energy Along

For riders who want more flexibility away from a wall outlet, the Nextcore640 Portable Power Station adds another layer to an outdoor setup. It offers 640Wh of capacity, 600W AC output, up to 300W solar input, and eight output ports, including four AC outlets and four USB ports. Its LiFePO₄ battery chemistry is rated for more than about 4,000 cycles. Depending on battery compatibility and charging conditions, a portable power station can provide a convenient way to recharge an e-bike battery or power phones, lights, and other camping essentials. It does not guarantee a specific extra riding distance, and actual charging performance will vary.

The Nextcore640 normally retails for $299. During the promotion, customers can select the +$259 Power Station Upgrade on the EX Titan product page. At the advertised Black Friday bike price of $1,699, the EX Titan and power station bundle totals $1,958—$40 less than buying the power station separately at $299. The bundle combines e-bike mobility and campsite power in a single purchase, allowing riders to add the Nextcore640 power station directly to their order.

Black Friday Offers, Points, and Prize Draws

The Kingbull promotion runs from November 2 to December 6. Customers can save $150 when buying any two bikes, while a $200 discount applies to two-bike purchases on selected models; shoppers should check the promotion page for eligible combinations and terms. Orders placed from November 2 to 15 qualify for an original accessory package and double redeemable points. Across the promotion, customers who place an order are eligible to enter one prize draws. There are three rounds of the prize draws. Anyone who does not win in a round is automatically entered into the next one, with prizes including e-bikes, portable power stations, and other gifts.

Visit Kingbull Black Friday for the latest offer details and participation terms.