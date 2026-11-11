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Modular EDC sling adapts to your ever-changing everyday carry

November 10, 2026
Modular EDC sling adapts to your ever-changing everyday carry
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Carrying everyday essentials can quickly add up. Phones, keys, power banks, charging cables, flashlights and multitools all need a place, especially when your daily gear changes depending on where you're going and what you're doing.

The LAIR S2 Module Sling System has launched on Kickstarter, offering a modular approach to everyday carry. Designed to keep different types of gear organized and accessible, the S2 combines customizable internal storage, external MOLLE attachments and four carrying configurations in one compact sling bag.

S2 Module Sling System: A modular approach to everyday carry

At the heart of the S2 is a main compartment featuring six independent storage sections and an integrated hook-and-loop expansion system,making it possible to swap and rearrange storage configurations for different equipment and activities.

Whether your daily loadout consists of tech accessories, small tools or a combination of both, the S2 gives you the flexibility to build an organization system around what you actually carry.

A dedicated front compartment provides a separate place for frequently accessed items, keeping everyday essentials within easy reach without having to dig through the main storage area.

Another practical feature is its adjustable main compartment opening, which can be positioned anywhere between 0 and 180 degrees. This lets users control how widely the bag opens, whether they simply need to grab something quickly or want a full view of their equipment when reorganizing their setup.

Expand your setup inside and out

On the front of the S2, a MOLLE attachment system provides additional options for mounting compatible accessories and carrying extra equipment.

Combined with the internal hook-and-loop expansion system, this creates two layers of customization: organized storage inside and additional gear attachment points outside.

The front of the bag also features a hook-and-loop patch panel, allowing users to add their favorite patches and personalize its appearance.

Four ways to carry, one versatile sling

The S2 supports four carrying configurations: crossbody sling, chest bag, waist bag and hand-carry mode.

These options allow users to switch carrying styles depending on their activities and preferences, whether commuting, traveling, exploring the city or heading outdoors.

Its compact design combines everyday portability with multiple storage and expansion options, accommodating different combinations of personal gear.

The nylon S2 starts at US39forearlybackers(MSRPUS65), while the S2 Pro, featuring lightweight composite fabric, starts at US55(MSRPUS89). Shipping is scheduled to begin in March 2027 following the conclusion of the Kickstarter campaign.

S2 Module Sling System: A Modular Bag for Tech, Tools & EDC

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