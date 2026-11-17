Recent widespread power outages across Australia have highlighted how vulnerable households can be when electricity supplies are disrupted. Severe storms, damaged infrastructure and extreme weather can leave homes without power for hours or even days, putting food supplies, communications and other essentials at risk.

With summer bringing the prospect of further storms, heatwaves and bushfires, reliable backup electricity is becoming an increasingly practical consideration.

To help consumers prepare, BLUETTI is launching its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering discounts of up to 59% across its range of portable power stations, solar generators and accessories.

Running from November 19 to 30 (AEDT), the promotion includes savings on portable backup systems, with selected packages featuring complimentary solar panels and additional power stations.

A follow-up Cyber Monday sale runs from December 1 to 5, although discounts will be smaller.

Why backup power matters during Australian outages

When severe weather damages electricity infrastructure, refrigerators and freezers stop operating, internet connections disappear and essential electronic devices eventually run out of charge.

For households in regional or storm-prone areas, restoration can take considerably longer, making an independent electricity supply particularly valuable.

Portable power stations offer an alternative to petrol generators, delivering electricity without fuel, exhaust emissions or engine noise. Many can also be recharged using solar panels when grid electricity remains unavailable.

BLUETTI's Black Friday promotion includes systems suited to different requirements, from keeping essential appliances operating to supporting larger household loads during extended disruptions.

Elite 300 delivers 3kWh of portable emergency backup

Pallettree/Pallettree

For households seeking substantial backup capacity without installing a permanent battery system, the BLUETTI Elite 300 combines approximately 3kWh of energy storage with 2,400W of AC output.

Weighing 26.3 kg, it can be moved between locations, powering appliances such as chest freezers, lighting, laptops and internet equipment during outages.

Its versatility extends to camping and caravan trips, where it can support portable refrigerators, Starlink equipment and coffee machines.

BLUETTI is offering three Black Friday packages:



Elite 300 – A$2,499: Includes a free 100W solar panel.

Elite 300 + Charger 2 – A$2,899: Includes a free 100W solar panel and additional charging flexibility for travel.

Elite 300 + 500W Solar Panel – A$3,499: Includes a complimentary Elite 10 portable power station for smaller devices.

The solar-equipped packages allow households to replenish stored energy during daylight hours when suitable sunlight is available.

Elite 200 V2 offers affordable backup for essential appliances

Josh ball Images/Josh ball Images

For households primarily concerned with keeping essential appliances running during shorter outages, the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 offers a more affordable option.

Featuring approximately 2kWh of capacity, it uses EV-grade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells designed for a service life exceeding 17 years under BLUETTI's specified operating conditions.

The unit can recharge fully in as little as 1.5 hours, while BLUETTI claims it can operate a 50W portable refrigerator for more than 26 hours, helping preserve refrigerated supplies during outages.

Josh ball Images/Josh ball Images

Three Black Friday packages are available:



Elite 200 V2 – A$1,699: A standalone power station for emergency backup and recreational use.

Elite 200 V2 + Charger 1 – A$1,899: Adds charging flexibility for road trips and off-grid travel.

Elite 200 V2 + 220W Solar Panel – A$2,199: Includes an additional free 100W solar panel.

Its combination of portability, battery longevity and accessible pricing makes it a practical starting point for households establishing an emergency power supply.

Apex 300 provides expandable power for longer outages

JACK

For households facing prolonged electricity disruptions, the BLUETTI Apex 300 offers a more powerful, expandable solution.

Delivering 3,840W of output, it can support higher-demand appliances such as ovens and air conditioners within its operating limits. Compatible expansion batteries increase storage capacity, while solar input can reach 19.2kW using compatible SolarX 4K equipment.

ROO SMITH

Black Friday packages include:



Apex 300 + B300K – A$4,598: Expands storage to approximately 5.5kWh and includes a free 200W solar panel.

Apex 300 + Hub D1 – A$3,198: Adds USB-C, 12V and Anderson connections, plus a complimentary Elite 10.

Apex 300 + 350W Solar Panel – A$3,699: Includes a free Elite 10 and solar charging capability.

For rural properties and households vulnerable to extended outages, the Apex 300 allows backup capacity to grow as requirements change.

New Apex 200 adds another expandable backup option

BLUETTI is also introducing the Apex 200, combining a 2,560Wh LFP battery with 3,200W of standalone AC output and nine output ports in a 26.9-kg unit.

Compatible expansion batteries can increase a single system's storage to 33.28kWh, while three fully expanded units can operate in parallel to provide approximately 100kWh of storage.

Supporting up to 3,000W of solar input, the Apex 200 is designed for household backup and off-grid applications.

The model officially launches in Australia on November 24, with final pricing announced at launch.

Extra Black Friday savings and rewards

ROO SMITH

Alongside discounted power stations, BLUETTI is offering additional promotional incentives.

Customers spending A$2,000 qualify for a free 100W solar panel valued at A$399, while A$3,000 purchases qualify for an Elite 10 valued at A$279. Spending A$4,000 unlocks a complimentary 200W solar panel valued at A$699.

Gifts are limited in quantity and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

The promotion also features a lucky draw, with one entry for every A$1,000 spent. Prizes include Elite 10 power stations, 1,000 BLUETTI Bucks and discount coupons worth up to 15% on selected products.

New subscribers can receive coupons offering 5% to 8% off, while purchases through BLUETTI's official website earn triple BLUETTI Bucks. Accessories receive an additional 10% discount.

Exclusive discounts for New Atlas readers

In addition to the Black Friday offers, BLUETTI is providing New Atlas readers with exclusive discount codes for additional savings:



NewAtlas6: 6% off all Elite 100 Mini, Elite 300 and FridgePower Series products.

NewAtlas8: 8% off all Apex 300 and Elite 400 Series products.

NewAtlas5: 5% off all BLUETTI products.

These codes provide another opportunity to save on portable power stations and backup energy solutions during the promotional period.

Prepare before the next power outage

With Australia's summer storm and bushfire season approaching, BLUETTI's Black Friday sale offers an opportunity to invest in backup electricity before the next unexpected disruption.

Whether the priority is keeping food refrigerated, maintaining communications or powering larger appliances, the discounted Elite and Apex ranges provide options for different requirements and budgets.

BLUETTI's Black Friday sale runs from November 19 to 30, 2026, with savings of up to 59%. A Cyber Monday promotion follows from December 1 to 5, but with smaller discounts, making Black Friday the main opportunity to secure the advertised offers.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay powered during outages, emergencies, and outdoor adventures.