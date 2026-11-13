LYVA Introduces a Human-Centred Vision for Smart Electric Mobility at EICMA 2026

LYVA, LUYUAN Group’s global premium smart-mobility brand, introduced its human-centered mobility vision at EICMA 2026 in Milan. Its portfolio spanned family cargo mobility, e-bikes, e-kickscooters and electric motorcycles, addressing family travel, everyday urban mobility, connections with public transport and recreational riding.

Human-centered mobility sits at the heart of that vision. It looks beyond the vehicle itself to the people, relationships, routines and reasons behind each journey. The purpose of each journey comes first, while vehicle form, technology and experience follow. This gives the portfolio a coherent identity while placing mobility within a wider context of family, community, wellbeing and self-expression.

Designed Around Real Journeys

LYVA organizes its portfolio around distinct riding tasks: carrying passengers and everyday loads, making individual urban journeys, connecting with public transport and riding for recreation. Its cargo, e-bike, e-kickscooter and electric-motorcycle concepts address these tasks through different vehicle forms, with design and technology selected around the intended use.

Connect: Moving Through Life Together

Connect addresses the full journey—who travels together, where they need to go and how different transport modes fit into the trip.

LYVA’s R07 electric cargo tricycle addresses journeys that involve more than one rider and a backpack, from school trips and neighborhood shopping to outings with children or pets. The concept balances load-carrying capacity with riding agility, bringing family and everyday transport needs into the same design brief.

The T05 leisure e-bike and Z05 folding e-kickscooter extend this approach to individual journeys. T05 addresses commuting and recreational rides, while Z05 focuses on connections with public transport and the final stretch to a destination. Together, these concepts illustrate how LYVA applies its mobility vision to different parts of a daily routine.

This urban-mobility direction also draws on BMW Group’s licensing of the Dynamic Cargo and Clever Commute concepts to LUYUAN Group. At EICMA, LYVA presented the R07 cargo tricycle and Z05 folding e-kickscooter within this licensed-technology program, with design support from Designworks, BMW Group’s design innovation studio.

Care: Making Everyday Mobility Easier

Connected systems support security, vehicle awareness and diagnostics, helping make everyday mobility easier to manage and use with confidence.

Vehicle-integrated intelligence supports this goal by bringing key interactions, vehicle information and assistance into the riding experience and reducing reliance on a connected phone. It aims to offer support when useful without adding unnecessary complexity.

Different journeys set different priorities. Family mobility calls for attention to passengers and shared space, daily commuting values predictable and manageable use, and recreational riding emphasizes control and confidence. Together, these priorities make care part of the complete mobility experience rather than a single feature.

Explore: Keeping the Joy of Riding

Explore focuses on what riding can offer beyond practical transport: enjoyment, discovery and personal expression.

LYVA’s GX03 and GX05 electric-motorcycle concepts bring recreational riding into the portfolio. GX03 addresses lighter recreational use and weekend outings, while GX05 is directed towards more demanding off-road riding. Their different roles extend the brand’s human-centered approach from everyday transport to the control, involvement and enjoyment riders seek beyond their daily routines.

Electric propulsion also creates opportunities to reduce noise and local emissions during use in suitable riding environments. Explore complements Connect and Care by recognizing that practical daily transport and recreational riding serve different needs while sharing the same focus on the person and the purpose of the ride.

The Foundation Behind the Vision

LYVA’s product development is backed by LUYUAN Group, founded in 1997 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023. The group operates four manufacturing bases and a CNAS-accredited testing laboratory, providing engineering, production and testing resources behind LYVA’s different mobility concepts.

For LYVA, this foundation connects its brand proposition with the work required to develop products: engineering validation, manufacturing processes, quality management and supply-chain coordination. The group provides these industrial capabilities, while LYVA defines the product direction and the riding needs it aims to address.

EICMA and Beyond

In Milan, LYVA brought its human-centered vision of smart electric mobility to life through a portfolio shaped around the people, relationships and routines behind each journey. Across family cargo mobility, e-bikes, e-kickscooters and electric motorcycles, the portfolio combines intelligent technology and purposeful design with a clear understanding of how people travel—together, through the city or simply for the enjoyment of riding.

As LYVA looks ahead in Europe, the same principle will guide its portfolio: begin with people and the purpose of the journey, then apply technology and design to make mobility easier, more reassuring and more enjoyable.