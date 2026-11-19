Reusable straws have a reputation problem. Silicone ones pick up flavors and cloud over. Folding ones trap gunk in their hinges and are near impossible to clean.

Australian drinkware brand Ever Vessel took a different route with the Straw Attachment 2.0, which launched on Kickstarter in 2024 as the world's first 100% stainless steel retracting straw. It sold out due to high demand and, after a long wait, it is back in stock.

The straw is spring-loaded. Screw the lid on and it pushes the straw down. Take the lid off and the straw pops up, ready to drink. There are no plastic parts, corners or bends in the straw for mold to hide. The straw stays in the bottle while you use it and easily removes to clean. It even ships with a cleaning brush.

The bottle it fits is the 500mL (17oz) vacuum insulated Multi. Named the Multi as it does three jobs: tumbler, shaker, infuser. Used with the straw fitted, it becomes a summer tumbler to keep your smoothie or iced coffee cold. Drop in the stainless whisk balls and it becomes a gym shaker that breaks up powder clumps. The lid design keeps plastic away from your protein drink so you can enjoy it without the plastic shaker-bottle smell.

Ever Vessel 3-in-1 Multi w 100% Stainless Accessories

In winter the infuser turns the Multi into a loose-leaf tea flask that stays ridiculously hot all morning (up to 12 hours). And the best part for tea drinkers is every Multi comes with a stainless steel infuser included.

At the same time as the straw restock, Ever Vessel has launched two new colors and a silicone sleeve accessory. The Teal green and Stainless are welcome additions to the Multi colorway. The Stainless has the same unpainted brushed finish that proved popular on the 1L (36oz) Super Maxi which was awarded a Red Dot Design Award in 2025.

The key commonality with the new Multi colours, straw and silicone sleeve is they all share Ever Vessel’s core principle to be easily cleaned. Tim and Bec founded Ever Vessel because of their frustration with cleaning and replacing supposedly reusable bottles during a 6-month trip around Australia. Bottles with narrow necks, deep gasket grooves and plastic straws all grew mold and were impossible to clean. That’s why every bottle and accessory in the Ever Vessel range is dishwasher safe and easy to clean, properly.

The Multi, the Straw Attachment 2.0 and the Silicone Sleeve are available now at evervessel.com.