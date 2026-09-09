Momcozy D8 Takes a Precision Approach to Baby Bottle Cleaning

When designing nursery gear, the baby bottle naturally gets the spotlight. But anyone who has actually fed an infant knows the bottle itself is only part of the system. Modern feeding involves a collection of much smaller components: duckbill valves, anti-colic straws, threaded collars, pump diaphragms, and soft nipples.

As feeding equipment has become more specialized, these intricate parts have also become harder to clean. Washing a wide glass bottle is relatively simple. Removing milk residue from a narrow silicone valve or along the threads of a cap is a different challenge, and one that conventional dishwashers or bottle rinsers do not always address effectively.

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) is designed around this problem, focusing not only on bottle capacity but also on targeted cleaning for small feeding accessories.

The Geometry Problem Inside the Sink

Standard dishwashers and early countertop bottle washers typically rely on broad-coverage spray arms. That works well for large, open surfaces, but small feeding parts behave differently.

Narrow straws and valve openings can resist indirect spray because of surface tension. Milk fats and proteins can also cling to silicone surfaces, especially if water does not directly reach the interior. This matters because nipples, pacifiers, pump valves, and similar accessories come into direct contact with an infant’s mouth or expressed milk.

TargetWash™ for Small Accessories

To address these narrow spaces, Momcozy developed TargetWash™, a system built into the D8’s upper rack.

Dedicated micro-jets direct water into the interior of nipples and pacifiers, while aligned nozzles help flush narrow valves and straws. Threaded collars and caps receive angled spray designed to reach grooves where milk residue can collect.

Rather than relying only on water circulating around the wash chamber, TargetWash™ positions focused jets beneath designated accessory areas, helping direct water through smaller channels and cavities.

Pump360™ for Irregular Pump Parts

Breast pump components create a different challenge. Flanges, collection bowls, and other curved parts have irregular surfaces where fixed spray can leave blind spots.

The D8 addresses this through Pump360™ Rotational Jets, which create dynamic water streams designed to sweep across curved pump components.

Together, TargetWash™ and Pump360™ allow the machine to adapt its cleaning approach to different shapes instead of treating every item in the rack the same way.

Supporting Cleaning Performance

The targeted spray systems are supported by a broader hardware architecture. The D8 delivers up to 112,000 Pa water pressure and uses a 5-layer washing matrix with 64 spray nozzles to distribute water throughout the cabinet.

After washing, the appliance can move through steam sanitization and hot-air drying before entering a 72-hour antibacterial storage mode, which circulates filtered air to help keep cleaned parts dry and ready for use.

An integrated self-cleaning mode also runs a 167°F rinse and descaling cycle through the internal system to help maintain the machine itself. For easier countertop movement, the D8 includes a GlideWheel base.

A More Practical Approach to Feeding Care

The evolution of baby care technology is not only about adding more functions. It is also about solving the small but repetitive problems that shape everyday feeding routines.

By focusing on narrow, irregular, and difficult-to-clean accessories, the Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) moves beyond basic bottle washing toward a more targeted approach to feeding hygiene.

About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy develops maternity and baby products ranging from wearable breast pumps to feeding appliances, serving more than 5 million mothers worldwide. Learn more at https://momcozy.com/.