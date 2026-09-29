Narwal Flow 2 Flagship Robot Vacuum Gets Early Prime Day Deal

Ahead of the upcoming fall sales season, smart home robotics brand Narwal has announced an exclusive early access promotion on its flagship robot vacuum and mop system, the Narwal Flow 2. The limited-time offer allows New Atlas readers to secure early access to Narwal’s lowest October Prime Day pricing ahead of the official sales event, bypassing the need to wait for the crowded shopping period.

By using a dedicated promotional code, readers can unlock the full October Prime Day discount immediately, alongside an additional $20 off the sale price. The promotion is in effect now and remains valid through the conclusion of Amazon’s official Prime Day event on October 6–7.

Early Access Pricing and Direct Offers

During the promotional window, consumers can choose between two primary purchasing options depending on their preferred storefront and accessory needs:



Amazon Promotional Offer: The Narwal Flow 2 will be reduced to $1,044.99 from its regular retail price of $1,499.99 during the October Prime Day promotional period, representing a $455 savings (30.3% off).

The Narwal Flow 2 will be reduced to $1,044.99 from its regular retail price of $1,499.99 during the October Prime Day promotional period, representing a $455 savings (30.3% off). Narwal Official Store Offer: Starting September 29, the Flow 2 with a $199-value accessory bundle will be available on Narwal’s official website for $1,144.99, down from $1,699.98 (32.6% off).

Starting September 29, the Flow 2 with a $199-value accessory bundle will be available on Narwal’s official website for $1,144.99, down from $1,699.98 (32.6% off). Additional Reader Savings: New Atlas readers can use the promo code NAFLOW2FPD for early access to the promotional offers ahead of their official start dates. Specifically on Amazon, the code provides an additional $20 off the $1,044.99 promotional price, bringing the Flow 2 standalone unit to $1,024.99. The code is valid through September 29 on the Narwal website, while the $1,024.99 Amazon price will remain available through the end of October Prime Day.

The promotional offer applies to a model that previously received detailed coverage in an independent New Atlas review. In that hands-on evaluation, the reviewer put the Flow 2 through extensive real-world testing across two months in a demanding household environment, covering over 100 cleaning jobs and more than 18,500 square feet of floor space. The independent testing noted that the robot substantially reduced manual vacuuming and mopping workloads while maintaining high autonomy across complex indoor environments.

Advanced FlowWash Mopping System

At the heart of the Flow 2’s cleaning performance is Narwal’s upgraded FlowWash Mopping System. Unlike conventional robot mops that rely on small spinning pads, the Flow 2 utilizes a high-speed flattened track mop rolling at over 100 rotations per minute. This continuous track provides 0.157 ft² (146 cm²) of active surface coverage per pass while exerting 12 Newtons of sustained downward pressure against the floor to lift stubborn grime.

To prevent cross-contamination and ensure fresh surface contact throughout an entire run, the Flow 2 incorporates real-time self-cleaning mechanics:



140°F (60°C) Heated Water Rinsing: Upgraded from previous-generation temperatures, an integrated 16-nozzle array continuously flushes the mop track with 140°F heated water during operation to dissolve stubborn dirt and oils.

Upgraded from previous-generation temperatures, an integrated 16-nozzle array continuously flushes the mop track with 140°F heated water during operation to dissolve stubborn dirt and oils. Internal Debris Scraper & Wastewater Extraction: An integrated scraper removes dirty water and physical debris from the track surface, pumping contaminated liquid directly into an onboard wastewater collection chamber.

An integrated scraper removes dirty water and physical debris from the track surface, pumping contaminated liquid directly into an onboard wastewater collection chamber. Tangle-Free Track Architecture: Unlike central rotating-axis roller mops that are prone to hair entanglements, the flat-loop track rotates on a plane, allowing hair to release easily and preventing tangling at the source.

High-Performance Core Power and Carpet Management

For dry debris and carpet cleaning, the Flow 2 features an upgraded 31,000Pa turbo suction motor designed to extract deeply embedded dust, sand, and pet dander from carpet fibers and floor seams.

To manage mixed-flooring environments seamlessly, the robot incorporates Narwal’s CarpetFocus™ technology alongside the DualFlow anti-tangle system. When transitioning from hard flooring to rugs or carpets, the system automatically adjusts suction levels and modifies its brush roll behavior to maximize particle pickup while preventing hair entanglements around the main rollers.

NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System 2.0 with Vision AI

Navigation and environmental recognition are governed by the NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System 2.0. Powered by dual high-definition RGB cameras, an onboard AI processor, and a cloud-based Vision Language Model (VLM) Omni Model, the Flow 2 provides continuous environmental learning and real-time spatial adaptation. Rather than simply detecting physical obstacles, the system distinguishes between different types of messes and household objects to optimize cleaning strategies.

The advanced AI intelligence enables dedicated, scenario-specific cleaning programs:



Pet Care Mode: Automatically identifies designated pet areas for targeted cleaning sweeps, performs auto pet-zone maintenance, and utilizes camera detection to locate household pets to clean around them safely.

Automatically identifies designated pet areas for targeted cleaning sweeps, performs auto pet-zone maintenance, and utilizes camera detection to locate household pets to clean around them safely. Baby Care Mode: Employs intelligent toy recognition to navigate nursery floor clutter while operating under ultra-quiet acoustic parameters near cribs to avoid disturbing sleeping infants.



Architectural Fully Automated Base Station

When a cleaning cycle completes, the Flow 2 returns to an architectural-inspired docking station. Featuring a semi-enclosed silhouette with frosted glass surfaces and an ambient status light strip, the station houses comprehensive automated systems:



Hot-Water Mop Washing & Drying: The dock washes the mop track with AI-adaptive high-temperature water to sanitize the fibers after use, followed by heated air drying to eliminate dampness and odors.

The dock washes the mop track with AI-adaptive high-temperature water to sanitize the fibers after use, followed by heated air drying to eliminate dampness and odors. 120-Day Self-Emptying Dust Collection: An automated dust extraction system transfers collected debris into a large-capacity dust bag, enabling up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation depending on home size and usage frequency.

An automated dust extraction system transfers collected debris into a large-capacity dust bag, enabling up to 120 days of maintenance-free operation depending on home size and usage frequency. 7,000 mAh Battery & Fast Charging: Equipped with a high-capacity 7,000 mAh battery, the dock features AI-powered battery health management that supports simultaneous mop washing and fast charging.

Redemption Details

To take advantage of early access pricing prior to the start of October Prime Day, readers can redeem the special offer via Amazon or Narwal directly and applying code NAFLOW2FPD at checkout.

