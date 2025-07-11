This 20″ Full-Suspension E-Bike Is Built to Turn Heads – Kingbull Jumper Go

As riders increasingly seek versatile electric bikes, California-based e-bike brand Kingbull has introduced a distinctive model – the Jumper Go . This bike is a rare find in the full-suspension e-bike category, featuring a compact 20-inch wheel design combined with a convenient step-through frame.

While designed for urban agility, the Jumper Go is far from just a city commuter. It’s an all-around e-bike built to handle both urban streets and diverse outdoor terrains. Equipped with a powerful BAFANG 750W motor, 85 Nm of torque, and a built-in Samsung 48V 20Ah battery, it offers up to 80 miles (128 km) of range, delivering excellent performance on both city roads and trail paths.

Additionally, the Jumper Go features the rare-in-its-class Tektro 4-piston hydraulic brake system, providing shorter stopping distances and enhanced safety. Its nimble 20-inch wheels paired with full suspension let riders tackle varied terrain comfortably without sacrificing control.

The Kingbull design team states, “We wanted to create a truly versatile e-bike that combines city rideability with off-road capability. Jumper Go is the embodiment of that vision.”

DNM Air Rear Shock, and built-in Samsung battery.

The frame of the Jumper Go is made from durable aluminum alloy and incorporates an integrated Samsung 48V 20Ah (960Wh) lithium battery, which offers both clean aesthetics and theft protection. Powering the bike is a BAFANG G063 750W brushless rear hub motor delivering up to 85Nm of torque. Riders can reach assisted speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with the option to adjust down to 20 mph to meet Class 2 regulations.

Suspension is handled by a 100mm ZOOM front fork combined with a 50mm DNM AO-38RC air rear shock, providing full suspension to absorb bumps and rough terrain for a comfortable ride. The bike’s 20"x4.0" Kenda puncture-resistant fat tires contribute additional traction and shock absorption.

Braking performance is notably enhanced by the inclusion of Tektro’s 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes paired with 180mm rotors – a standout feature for a 20" step-through e-bike. This brake setup delivers significantly shorter stopping distances and greater control, especially under wet or challenging conditions. The Shimano 8-speed drivetrain ensures smooth, reliable gear changes suited to a variety of riding environments.

Lighting includes integrated “Angel Eyes” style LED headlights and tail lights with brake highlights, enhancing visibility and safety during nighttime riding. The bike is equipped with a TROG-1B torque sensor and KB35H color display, offering real-time feedback on assist level and battery status.

Fat tires, full suspension design, powerful motor and integrated lighting cater for adventure rides.

Weighing approximately 81 lbs (37 kg), the Jumper Go supports a maximum payload of 450 lbs (204 kg), including a rear rack capable of carrying up to 150 lbs (68 kg) of cargo. The low-step frame design accommodates riders between 5'3" and 6'7" (160–201 cm), making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Easy to transport, ideal for daily commuting.

Kingbull invested over a year in developing Jumper Go, progressing from CAD modeling through prototyping, followed by early test rides involving influencers and customers. After a successful pre-order campaign, the bike is now ready for limited production and official release.

The Jumper Go is priced at $1,999 MSRP, with a current promotional discount code “KBJG200” offering $200 off, bringing the price down to $1,799. Interested riders can purchase directly from Kingbull’s website or authorized dealers to experience this innovative blend of small wheels and full suspension technology. The video below has more.

Kingbull Jumper GO | Best 20" Full Suspension All Terrain Electric Bike

Kingbull Bike | Face The Wind | Launch 2025