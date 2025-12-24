Treat Your Loved Ones to Health This Holiday Season With FED Fitness

The holidays are when we lean into comfort. Big meals, late nights, and a calendar full of gatherings that feel too good to skip. Once the last slice of cake is gone and the final toast is made, what stays with us is how our bodies feel heading into the new year.

That is where FED Fitness comes in.

Trusted by over 12 million families worldwide, FED Fitness makes it easy to bring quality fitness into real homes, without disrupting the festive spirit. This holiday season also marks the last chance to enjoy one of the best opportunities of the year, with 20% off most FED Fitness equipment and flash deals offering up to 50% off.

Whether it is for a partner, parents, or yourself, these new FED Fitness products are designed to feel thoughtful, useful, and truly gift-worthy.

Why FED Fitness Belongs Under the Tree

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness gear and one of the best-selling brands in the overall home fitness category.

What makes FED Fitness gift-worthy?

Professional-grade quality offered at home-friendly prices, making long-term fitness more accessible.

A full range of home gym and fitness equipment, covering cardio, strength, and recovery in one brand.

Designed for families who want reliable home workout equipment that fits into everyday life.

At its core, FED Fitness is built around one simple mission: bringing the joy of fitness to families worldwide.

FED Fitness Bcan BT4: A Fun, Low-Impact Trampoline For All

Holiday mornings often look the same. Kids full of energy. Parents trying to squeeze in movement between meals and family time. And a shared wish to feel a little healthier without turning the living room into a gym.

That is where the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Adult Round Bungee Trampoline with Adjustable T-Handlebar fits in naturally. It is the kind of gift that feels fun at first glance, but quickly becomes part of everyday family life.

Jumping turns into movement. Movement turns into a habit. And suddenly, movement starts to feel like a natural part of the day.

Designed to fit real homes and real routines

The BT4 is a refined upgrade from earlier FED Fitness Bcan designs, created to make home workouts easier, quieter, and more comfortable. Compared to many premium rebounders that require add-on accessories, the BT4 includes its adjustable handlebar and accessories at no extra cost. The one piece frame structure is more stable and saves significant setup time, feels stable from the first use, and works well for beginners, parents, who prefer low-impact movement.

Why it works so well for families

Quick setup: Pre-installed frames and bungees make assembly fast and stress-free

Pre-installed frames and bungees make assembly fast and stress-free Stable and supportive : A solid integrated structure feels secure and balanced

: A solid integrated structure feels secure and balanced Quiet bounce: Elastic bungee cords keep movement smooth and noise low

Elastic bungee cords keep movement smooth and noise low Beginner-friendly design: Adjustable handlebar adds confidence and control for all ages

Adjustable handlebar adds confidence and control for all ages Joint-friendly movement: Gentle rebound supports joints while keeping movement active

Built to handle shared use

The BT4 is designed to support a wide range of users without feeling restrictive.

Supports up to 400 lbs during workouts and 500 lbs when stationary

Larger jumping surface for comfortable movement

Multiple elastic ropes create a smooth, controlled rebound

This makes it easy for different family members to use the same trampoline comfortably.

Small details that make a difference

The BT4 comes ready with thoughtful extras, including a five-level adjustable handlebar, non-slip trampoline socks, and a phone holder for workouts or music. Each addition feels practical, not optional.

When the holidays wind down, it folds neatly under a bed or into a closet, then comes back out for quick movement breaks, light workouts, or shared family time. It is designed to stay part of everyday routines, not get packed away and forgotten.

Enjoy 20% Off This Holiday Season

Originally $355.99 — Now $284.80 for a Limited Time

FED Fitness Yosuda EM1: An All-In-One Home Elliptical

The holidays invite a slower pace and a quiet promise to care a little more deeply for ourselves and the people we love. The FED Fitness Yosuda EM1 Long-Stride Magnetic Elliptical Machine fits that moment perfectly, offering a refined, comfortable way to invest in daily cardio that lasts well beyond the season.

Key strengths of the EM1

Long stride, compact footprint: Around 20-inch stride in just over 8 square feet for a smooth, gym-like feel at home

Around 20-inch stride in just over 8 square feet for a smooth, gym-like feel at home Efficient fat burning: Smart magnetic resistance with 16 levels for controlled, effective cardio workouts

Smart magnetic resistance with 16 levels for controlled, effective cardio workouts 4-in-1 workout modes: Bike, jog, or run with forward and reverse motion to tone the lower body

Bike, jog, or run with forward and reverse motion to tone the lower body Fits most users: Adjustable motion designed for users from about 4'11" to 6'5"

Adjustable motion designed for users from about 4'11" to 6'5" Strong and stable: Supports up to 500 lbs, suitable for heavier users and long-term use

Supports up to 500 lbs, suitable for heavier users and long-term use Smart tracking & app connectivity: Bluetooth-ready with real-time workout metrics, automatic resistance adjustment, and synchronized courses available on the app.

Holiday pricing that makes sense for families

Glide (standard model)

Regular price: $999.99

Holiday price: $799.99 (20% off, save $200)



Glide Select (upgraded model)

Regular price: $1,099.99

Holiday price: $879.99 (20% off, save $220)

Both models arrive 90% pre-assembled for quick setup. For a near commercial cardio experience at home, the EM1 is a practical, gift-worthy choice.

From Resolutions to Real Habits

Every year begins with promises. What matters is what actually sticks. FED Fitness focuses on helping people move from “I will start soon” to “this is simply part of my day.”

Whether it is the controlled, low-impact strides of the FED Fitness Yosuda EM1 Long-Stride Magnetic Elliptical Machine or the buoyant, joint-friendly bounce of the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Trampoline, each product is designed to make regular movement feel natural rather than forced.