XbotGo Falcon Launch: $1M Raised in Just 2 Hours

Within two hours of Falcon’s Kickstarter debut on September 2, 2025 for an exclusive early access opportunity, eager sports technology enthusiasts pledged more than $1 million to fund the project. The pledges quickly surpassed XbotGo’s initial $5,000 goal for Falcon. As of now, the crowdfunding amount has already surpassed $2 million. The result even eclipsed the company’s previous Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $300,000 to develop the widely successful Chameleon model.

XbotGo, the consumer AI brand under Blink Tech, Inc., is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Falcon, the all-in-one AI-powered sports camera engineered for parents, coaches, and athletes who want to capture every game-changing moment — hands-free and hassle-free.

Falcon’s debut as a pre-launch product on Kickstarter gives backers the first look and exclusive early access to a next-generation smart sports camera before it becomes available to the public.

Designed by Dr. David Tan, hardware innovator and dedicated soccer dad, Falcon delivers professional-grade features without complexity or ongoing costs. It’s the most accessible smart sports camera ever built.

“I never believed that advanced technology should only be a luxury for the rich. I believe in the democratization of technology: that innovation is most powerful when it serves the most people.” — Dr. David Tan, Founder of XbotGo

Key Features at a Glance:

Hands-Free Setup with Smart Tracking : Supports 20+ AI tracking modes across sports including soccer, basketball, hockey, and more.



: Supports 20+ AI tracking modes across sports including soccer, basketball, hockey, and more. True 4K, No Distortion : Crystal-clear video with zero cropping, powered by a dual-sensor system (Sony IMX678 + GC4663).



: Crystal-clear video with zero cropping, powered by a dual-sensor system (Sony IMX678 + GC4663). No Subscriptions : Full access to AI features, editing tools, and live streaming — with zero monthly fees.



: Full access to AI features, editing tools, and live streaming — with zero monthly fees. Performance Analysis with AI: Tracks players, movements, passes, and scores — perfect for post-game review.



Set Up in Seconds. Film Like a Pro.

With a standard 1/4” mount and one-button operation via the app or physical buttons, Falcon is game-day ready in under a minute — no technical skills required. Whether you're a parent on the sideline or a coach in the box, you can focus on the game while Falcon does the rest.

Core Hardware Highlights:

6TOPS Pro AI Processor for high-speed, real-time tracking



Sony IMX678 + GC4663 Dual Sensors for distortion-free 4K video



IP55 Dust & Water Resistance for tough outdoor environments



10,000mAh Battery + Up to 1TB Storage for all-day shooting



360° Pan / 180° Tilt with Brushless Motor for smooth motion tracking

Back Falcon today on Falcon Kickstarter and be part of our journey!

Built for Sports. Tailored for Everyone.

Falcon is optimized for over 20 sports, each with custom tracking logic and framing. Its jersey number and body-type recognition algorithms ensure your key player is always in frame — no matter the chaos on the field.

Highlights and Analysis in Real Time

Falcon’s AI automatically detects highlight-worthy moments, edits them into shareable clips, and provides detailed movement and tactical insights — no editing or data science degree required.

Game-Changing Benefits:

Instant Highlight Reels: Auto-edited and ready for IG, Facebook, or YouTube



Live Streaming Built In: Stream directly from the app to Facebook, YouTube, or OBS



No Subscriptions, Ever: Buy once and unlock everything



20GB Free Cloud + 1TB SD Support: Record the whole season stress-free



Real-Time Wireless Monitoring + Scoreboard: Parents and coaches can control everything remotely



Multi-Camera Live Direction: Switch between angles like a pro



High Performance in Heat: Engineered to perform in up to 39.6°C (103.3°F) conditions

About XbotGo

Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes professional-grade videography easy and accessible for all. Founded by Dr. David Tan — a leading expert in computer vision, hardware innovator, and dedicated soccer dad — XbotGo develops advanced AI sports cameras that empower families, athletes, and teams worldwide.

With a core team of graduates from globally renowned institutions and experienced veterans from leading tech companies, alongside many highly skilled engineers, XbotGo combines academic rigor, diverse experience, and global vision to drive innovation across the globe.

